Rihanna says new song coming ‘soon’ as she celebrates ‘Anti’ Billboard record

New music from R&B singer Rihanna may be here sooner, than later according to her own Instagram comments.

The beauty mogul last released an album five years ago. In celebration of ANTI and its continued record-breaking streak, Rihanna uploaded a video to Instagram, marking a new milestone.

Rihanna (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

In the post, she celebrated the latest record set by the Grammy-nominated album. ANTI has spent five years on the Billboard 200 chart since it peaked at No. 1. She is the first Black woman to achieve this feat. ANTI was Rihanna’s eighth studio album and patient fans have awaited new music since.

“grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle,” the “Kiss It Better,” singer wrote, adding the hashtag #WomensHistoryMonth. “congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.”

Fans flocked to the comments and one got a response from Rihanna herself that hinted at new music.

“Celebrate by releasing a song!!” the fan commented.

The Grammy Award-winning artist responded, “I think I should,” with the emoji that reads “soon.” She continued in an additional comment, “Just 1 tho lol.”

Screenshot of Rihanna’s Instagram comment

This moment is just one of Rihanna’s recent Instagram comments to catch attention from the Navy fan base. Entertainment platform Hollywood Unlocked shared a photo collage post, asking which artist the Barbados singer should collaborate with on new music.

The options listed were Saweetie, Doja Cat, Asian Doll, Yung Miami of City Girls, and Grammy-award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Rihanna commented her own answer saying “Careshaaaaaaa” the legal name of the City Girl’s younger member.

Yung Miami responded “savage summer 2021 lets gooooo.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Yung Miami performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Yung Miami is no stranger to delivering feature verses. While JT, the other half of the group was behind bars, Yung Miami rapped on songs as a representative of the duo for Lil Kim, Juicy J, French Montana, and others.

Together, the Florida hip-hop act has joined Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

Without releasing music, Rihanna has remained busy through the past five years. She has launched FENTY Beauty, FENTY skin, Savage x Fenty and FENTY label.

theGrio reported she recently filed a trademark application for FENTY Hair. The trademark covered a wide range of products like styling products, straightening products, relaxing, and waving products. Hair color and hair glitter were also included.

