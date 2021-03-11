Rihanna files trademark application for haircare line Fenty Hair

Another beauty brand could be the singer's next move as Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty continue to grow

Rihanna looks to expand her imprint on the beauty industry with yet another new brand.

Harper’s Bazaar reported the pop star filed a trademark for Fenty Hair on March 3. The trademark covered a wide range of products like styling products, straightening products, relaxing, and waving products. Hair color and hair glitter were also included.

As of now, there is no official release date for the potential brand and no confirmed details from Bad Gal Ri Ri herself.

Although she does not currently market and sell haircare, Rihanna has proven to be a game-changer in the beauty world. When she launched Fenty Beauty, the “Work” singer created a new standard by releasing the line with 40 foundation shades, now selling 50, including multiple options in the deep-dark skin-tone categories.

According to Vogue UK, the “Fenty Effect” pushed cosmetic brands to be more inclusive in products and advertising.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Rihanna speaks onstage during Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)



Fenty Skin launched as an extension of Fenty Beauty and launched Rihanna into a new lane in the beauty industry. With the possible new haircare brand, loyal Rihanna Navy members may be excited about the potential of something new from the Barbados princess.

However, the coveted “R9“ album still does not have a release date.

The singer shared at the launch of the skincare line during an interview with Access Hollywood that music still holds priority in her life, and the album would be dropping soon.

“Music is still my first love, so I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about. It is probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone… I got enough stress and questions and ‘R9, where’s the album?’ comments. They don’t leave me alone, but I haven’t neglected them. I still gotchu, music is still my baby.”

The Grammy-award-winning singer also has two fashion brands that have made recent headlines. theGrio reported Savage X Fenty, a loungewear and lingerie brand, was recently valued at $1 billion.

Savage X Fenty has been extremely successful for Rihanna. From star-studded brand ambassadors to jaw-dropping fashion shows on Amazon Prime, Savage X Fenty has become a brand that stands on its own, even outside of Rihanna’s already massively successful music career.

Per Forbes, Savage X Fenty, “posted revenue growth of more than 200% last year, and ‘increased its active VIP member base by more than 150%,’” and according to CultureBanx, if the company keeps on this track, they will be the leading company in the lingerie market by 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: In this image released on October 2, a view of Fenty Beauty backstage during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Her luxury fashion brand, however, has been put on pause. According to theGrio, Rihanna and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton mutually decided to suspend FENTY.

LVMH issued an official statement to Pitchfork on the suspension, which reads, “Following the completion of a fundraising round where L Catterton has taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie.”

The statement adds that “In the meantime, Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW [ready-to-wear] activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.”

This article contains addtional reporting by theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

