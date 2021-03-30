Steve Harvey to host Earth, Wind and Fire, Isley Brothers Verzuz

The old school music icons will face off on Easter Sunday

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s popular virtual music series Verzuz, which was recently sold to Triller, has revealed the lineup for the next three battles.

First up, the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire will face off on April 4 — Easter Sunday, and the livestream event will be hosted by Steve Harvey.

“@IAmSteveHarvey will be hosting #VERZUZ, this Sunday with The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire!,” Verzuz announced on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday (March 30). The post was shared by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Following the Easter Sunday showdown between the old school music icons, Method Man and Redman will battle it out for a 4/20 “How High” special. Versus has also confirmed the Mother’s Day edition is set for May 8 between SWV and Xscape.

“Everybody’s been asking about it. We were ready,” Xscape singer LaTocha Scott said. “We’re never [backing] down from a battle. It’s great for the culture.”

“At first, we were thinking of doing a girl group vs. a guy group, like Jodeci. But SWV just stood out,” she continued. “People love their vocals, and they love ours, too.”

As theGRIO previously reported, Verzuz, the popular live stream music event, has become a music industry staple since the pandemic began. Beginning as a way to share and celebrate musical legacies with fans, what started as Instagram Live events has become a huge live streaming platform that Triller Network has now acquired.

Verzuz was created by music legends in their own right, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who are now shareholders in Triller.

A joint statement from the duo reads, “This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole. By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing.

To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape the culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game-changing.”

The statement continues, “We couldn’t be happier to be elevating Verzuz and Triller and to recognize, in a very real way, all of the artists who have helped make Verzuz the global phenomenon it is today. Our dream, the artists’ dream, today is realized, which is no small feat. Triller Verzuz is a company that’s by the artists, for the artists, and with the people.”

From Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle to Brandy vs. Monica, Verzuz has hosted many iconic “battles” between music legends and broke multiple records in the process.

Trina recently revealed that she’d like a Verzuz battle with Lil’ Kim.

Appearing on 103.5 The Beat, the rapper was asked who would be the best opponent if she were to do Verzuz. Trina immediately said she would want to do it with rap legend Lil’ Kim, calling her “that b***h.”

The Isley Brothers versus Earth, Wind and Fire will go down on Sunday (April 4) at 8PM ET/5 PM PT on Instagram and the Triller app.

*theGRIO’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report

