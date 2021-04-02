Tia Mowry opens up about reunion with Tamera after more than six months

'We're really looking forward to [Easter] weekend so we can spend time with the whole entire family,' Mowry-Hardrict told ET

Loading the player...

Like many of us, twin sisters Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley were separated for months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the dynamic duo is opening up about what it was like finally being reunited.

“I was able to see my sister,” said Mowry-Hardrict. “We were so happy to see each other, and we hadn’t seen each other in so long.”

The 42-year-old cookbook author also revealed that the emotional reunion was “just her and me,” but that at some point soon, the ladies are hoping to have their entire families gathering for some long-overdue quality time.

Tia Mowry Talks Emotional Reunion She Had with Twin Tamera After Months Apart Due to COVID: ‘So Happy’​ https://t.co/AZ3zInTsEp — People (@people) March 31, 2021

READ MORE: ‘Concrete Cowboy’ forced Idris Elba to combat his horse allergy with pickle juice: ‘It really helps’

Mowry-Hardrict has a daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, and son Cree Taylor, 9, with husband, Cory Hardrict. Mowry-Housley and husband Adam Housley share daughter Ariah Talea, 5, and son Aden John Tanner, 8.

“I haven’t gotten to see my niece and my nephew either, so, we’re really looking forward to [Easter] weekend so we can spend time with the whole entire family,” Mowry-Hardrict told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re very excited.”

Mowry-Housley also shared that despite the physical distance, the twins still managed to keep in touch via virtual get-togethers, noting, “Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour. We have a glass of wine, we talk about what’s been happening.”

A Family Affair

Speaking of family time, as we previously reported, Mowry-Hardrict, Loretta Devine, and Anthony Alabi are back and better than ever in Family Reunion part three.

The three cast members, who star as Cocoa McKellan (Mowry), M’Dear (Devine) and Moz McKellan (Alabi), respectively, shared with theGrio that the upcoming episodes of the hit Netflix series will tackle several important topics, including emotional vulnerability.

In one particular episode, Cocoa encourages Moz to be open about his grief with his children and references his therapy sessions, telling him that allowing his children to see him cry is a good thing. Alabi says that including that moment was significant and necessary for viewers, especially those in the Black community.

Read More: Tia Mowry on expanding Anser brand and returning to ‘Family Reunion’ set: ‘I’m living in my purpose’

“I think for a long time in the Black culture, it’s been kind of a faux pas to not go to therapy, or that there was something wrong with you if you needed to talk to someone—where you couldn’t handle something mentally,” the actor 40-year-old actor explained.

“I think it was really important—and I think the writers saw this—to show that someone, even with Moz’ stature, being a ballplayer, being a dad and a husband, that sometimes you need a little help. Sometimes things are overwhelming and that’s okay.”

He continued, “I think that was the biggest thing is showing that you don’t have to be a brick wall all the time. It can be something where it’s like, ‘Listen, this hurts. I don’t really know how to digest it and I might need some help.'”

“Saying that, especially in the black culture, is all right because I think for the longest, we’ve had to be so strong and so strong-willed and powerful that we forget—at the end of the day—that you’re a human being. You need to be able to let out whatever you need to let out or talk through whatever you need to in order to have balance.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

