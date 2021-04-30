Halle Berry joins in on the fun after fans joke about blunt bob

The actress apears to be quite amused by the memes poking fun of her hairstyle

Halle Berry appears to be quite amused by the memes poking fun of her now-viral Oscar bob.

As theGRIO previously reported, Berry debuted a cute new bob hairstyle and short, stark bangs on the red carpet of the 2021 Oscars. She was accompanied by boyfriend Van Hunt and wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown in a pinkish-purple shade. But it was the hair transformation that stunned many on social media.

One Twitter user posted a short clip of a man wearing a wig similar to Berry’s bob with the caption, “halle berry tonight.” Berry responded by retweeting the post alongside with laughing emojis. Check out the post below.

The haircut was compared to several iconic bangs-blessed hairstyles, including that of the animated Edna “E” Mode from Pixar’s The Incredibles films and the ’80s cartoon character, He-Man. Per Shadow and Act, Berry’s hairstylist, Sara Seward teased the new cut on Instagram before the movie star rocked it on the Oscars red carpet, “We came to play … ✂️✂️✂️ @halleberry #oscars2021,” she wrote.

Following her appearance at the Oscars, Harper’s Bazaar opined “Halle Berry’s Bob Haircut Stole the Show at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.” In the article, they called the style a “major beauty transformation,” dubbing it “baby bangs and a sharp, angled bob.”

The article referenced an interview with Berry earlier this year, in which she told Popsugar “I don’t really give over to trends and beauty fads, and I’m not one to jump on the bandwagon. I’ve worked really hard to stay myself through all of this that’s going on and to stay true to what I think beauty is so that I can feel my best self.”

On Friday, Berry shared a selfie on social media of her new hairstyle. “Oscar bob…just kidding 😂,” she captioned the image showing her long brunette hair with blonde highlights — see the post below. The Oscar winner added in another tweet, “love you guys and your memes. Xx”

Berry last presented at the Academy Awards show in 2017, when she wore a stunning one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown with her hair in natural curls.

She told Vogue at the time, “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

Meanwhile, Berry and her boo-thang Van Hunt made their Oscars debut as a couple on April 25. She first revealed they were dating in September via a post on social media.

Hunt previously told ET that he considers Berry his muse.

“In more ways than I can even tell you right now,” he said. “I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. …The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

