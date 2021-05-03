Horse named after Breonna Taylor wins Kentucky Derby race

Her family's lawyer and his wife own Breonna, and they watched Thurby with Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, at his office.

A horse owned by the attorney of the family of Breonna Taylor and named in her honor won a pre-Kentucky Derby race at Churchill Downs on Thursday.

The three-year-old horse named Breonna is owned by Sam Aguiar and his wife, Janelle. The couple watched the race with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, at his office.

Thurby jockey Corey Lanerie rides Breonna, the horse named after Louisville Police shooting victim Breonna Taylor, in last week’s pre-Kentucky Derby race. (Facebook)

Breonna — under jockey Corey Lanerie — defeated five other horses in the event called Thurby.

Aguiar told WAVE 3 News that naming the horse after the 26-year-old EMT shot dead in her home last March by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky was his wife’s idea to continue to raise awareness.

“Any time we win a horse race is exciting… But it takes it to a new level when you name your horse Breonna in honor of #BreonnaTaylor, the horse wins at Churchill Downs on Derby week, and you hear so many people #SayHerName,” Janelle Aguiar wrote on Facebook.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron claimed Taylor’s shooting by Louisville police officers was “justified.” However, the woman’s name has become a clarion call in the fight for Black lives against police violence.

Most recently, rapper Megan Thee Stallion donated $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation via her Woman on Top fund partnership with FashionNova.

“I’m excited to collaborate with FashionNova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving $1 million to support women-led businesses and organizations,” said Megan. “These donations are life-changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

In March, prosecutors moved to permanently dismiss charges against Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired one shot from a legally-owned firearm on the night she was killed. He has claimed that police never identified themselves as they executed a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020.

