Saweetie reveals how she felt after getting ‘heart broke’ by Quavo

Saweetie is sharing more about how she’s doing in the aftermath of a very public break up with Migos member, Quavo.

Loading the player...

Rap artist Saweetie is sharing more about her life following a very public break up with Quavo, aka 1/ 3 of the Migos, in March. The self-described “Icy Girl” recently did a feature cover and photo shoot for W Magazine’s music issue which delved into the artist’s work and life over the past year.

“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody, and it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photoshoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later,” the 27-year-old told W Magazine.

The hip hop artist broke the news about her and Quavo’s break-up while still on the photo shoot set for W.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup: ‘Better as friends’

Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In what quickly became a viral tweet, Saweetie, whose name is Diamonté Harper, confirmed rumors of her and Quavo’s split in March, saying, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.” Saweetie also alleged infidelity on the part of her ex.

The tweet drew reactions from fans, hip hop media platforms, and Quavo, whose name is Quavious Marshall. A line in the Migos member’s responding tweet, “You are not the woman I thought you were,” seemed to have inspired a rebuttal on singer Kendra Jae’s single “See Saw,” which Saweetie features.

“How you fumble with the baddest bitch, are you a dumb n—? / You got nerve selling me all these threats when you wrong,” she wrote. “That’s a big trigger / How you figure, ain’t the woman that you thought.”

In late March, TMZ released footage that captured a physical altercation between the couple in an elevator. The video led to suspicions and concerns about the toxicity of the couple’s relationship, but Saweetie told W Magazine that the incident happened last year and was not the reason for the break-up. In a response to TMZ, Quavo denied abuse allegations.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” he said.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Saweetie performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Read More: Saweetie, Quavo break their silence on elevator altercation

A couple of weeks after that video surfaced, the “Back to the Streets” rapper released the EP “Pretty Summer Playlist,” and ahead of her much anticipated “Pretty Bitch Music” album, the singer appears to be laser-focused on pursuing her interests in music and fashion. She told W Magazine that she’s leaving the online chatter about her and Quavo behind.

“In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle,” she said. “Work is what I love most…What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience…I could give my attention to something that could drain me, or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

