Erica Mena to Wendy Williams: ‘Let’s link so I can beat your a–‘

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena did not take kindly to comments host Wendy Williams made about her and her marriage and threatened the TV talk show veteran with violence.

During a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show the host offered Mena unsolicited advice on her union with fellow Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels. Mena responded with a threat.

“@WendyWilliams At this point let’s link up so I can beat your ass. Your ex-husband didn’t do a good enough job,” tweeted Mena, 34, about Williams, 56, who has been open about her rocky relationship with her former husband, Kevin Hunter.

Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena, Wendy Williams (Getty Images)

While conducting her “Hot Topics” segment, Williams said this about the Samuels,’ “We’re not trying to do anything, you’re the one putting it out there, Erica,” said Williams, reported Bossip. “You and Safaree. I don’t really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you’re not gonna wanna be married, then get a divorce and co-parent.”

Check out Wendy’s comments here 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Iij9VBpEw — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 6, 2021

Wendy followed up with, “And babies don’t save marriages, but good luck, at least your first six months,” she added. “Good luck.”

The newlywed Love & Hip Hop couple are known for feuding on social media and threatening to divorce.

They share a one-year-old daughter Safire Majesty, and have a second child on the way.

Williams was reacting to a comment Mena made on Tuesday about sticking with her marriage.

“You guys are really trying to be so negative and nasty about it, social media consists of a lot of nasty, disgusting souls. 9 times out of 10 it’s people who sleep on mattresses on the floor. Half of you guys can’t keep a man let alone get married. How dare you!,” said Mena, per Bossip.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels attend MCM x Super Bowl LIII on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM)

Social media users quickly flocked to Mena’s comment section, criticizing her for threatening Williams and using the host’s domestic violence experience against her.

“Exactly! Wendy didn’t say anything wrong. The fact Erica is a DV victim herself?! Like shit is not cute, it’s embarrassing. Bird like behavior to the max,” wrote a user.

Exactly! Wendy didn’t say anything wrong.The fact Erica is a DV victim herself?! Like shit is not cute, it’s embarrassing. Bird like behavior to the max. — Tiare Santiago (@tiiiiaaarree) May 6, 2021

“The domestic violence reference and fighting while pregnant just proved her point. I know DV survivors and that was not cool. You have a lot of growing up to do,” responded another.

The domestic violence reference and fighting while pregnant just proved her point. I know DV survivors and that was not cool. You have a lot of growing up to do. — Teshia (@Tee_Dawg29) May 6, 2021

Another added: “Domestic violence is nothing to throw in someone’s face. For all the women, and some men, who have overcome an abusive relationship, I applaud you and pray you remain uplifted!!!.”

Domestic violence is nothing to throw in someone’s face. For all the women, and some men, who have overcome an abusive relationship, I applaud you and pray you remain uplifted!!! — Nicole Ventour (@NicoleVentour) May 6, 2021

In January, Williams debuted Wendy Williams: The Movie for Lifetime and a documentary detailing the abuse she suffered from her former husband.

But Mena is not the only reality star Williams has feuded with lately. She had a tense encounter with another Love & Hip Hop veteran, Joseline Hernandez.

As reported by theGrio, Hernandez had plenty to say to Williams when she appeared on the daily talk show on April 28.

Starting the interview off with a bang, Hernandez immediately called out the TV personality for not “giving her flowers” to the star of Joseline’s Cabaret.

Hernandez said, “Miss Wendy, I must just say this to you first. I hope you’re gonna give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I’ve put out there. I hope you’re gonna, you know, not kinda throw this off outside of everything I’ve done. I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now, you know?”

The conversation only got more contentious from there as Williams continued to chime in after Hernandez threw some jabs while critiquing Williams and her interview style.

Hernandez said Williams was “35 years her senior,” to which Wendy told her audience the comment was clear “shade” to her.

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

