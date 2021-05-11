LA news reporter doesn’t seem to recognize actor Mark Curry

It looks like this Los Angeles reporter didn’t recognize Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper star, Mark Curry.

KTLA spoke with two drivers about Los Angeles’ soaring gas prices on Monday. One of the drivers happened to be Curry, but the reporter did not recognize him, as reported by The Big Lead.

Lauren Lyster, the station’s reporter, was on-location at a gas station when they asked Curry his thoughts on the matter. But when his name flashed across the chyron, it said his name and added “driver” or “Valley Village motorist,” instead of comedian, host, or actor.

The news didn’t realize they were hanging with Mr. Cooper 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/35WBbO4Zzz — LA Sports Radio (@LASportsRadio) May 11, 2021

Twitter users took full advantage of the opportunity to make fun of the clueless news station.

“LA Driver? Put some respeck on @MarkCurry’s name!,” tweeted the official EnVogue account.

LA Driver? Put some respeck on @MarkCurry’s name! — En Vogue (@EnVogueMusic) May 11, 2021

“This LA driver…” added another user, who attached a photo of the hit 90s series cast.

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper aired on ABC from 1992 to 1997. The show starred Curry, who played Mark Cooper, a hilarious ex-NBA star turned teacher and basketball coach in Oakland, California.

The show also started Holly Robinson Peete, Raven-Symoné, Omar Gooding, and Dawnn Lewis.

Back in April, Curry spoke about the show’s success on ET and the possibility of a revival. He also reflected on his early days coming up as a comedian, opening up for the legendary Richard Pryor and working with fellow funnymen Martin Lawrence and Damon Wayans.

Mark Curry Image: Screenshot KTLA

“I was on my floor with a phone — all I had was a phone because my furniture hadn’t gotten there,” he said in regards to getting the call about Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

“I said, ‘Man, I would love to be a hooper, I am a basketball player…’ and we came up with this idea,” he recalls about a conversation he had with the creator of Full House, Jeff Franklin. “I remember Holly [Robinson Peete] auditioning, I remember Dawnn Lewis auditioning, I remember it all. I didn’t know what the heck I was doing, but I told them, ‘Yeah, I know what I’m doing,’ and so we did the pilot.”

He adds: “We did [the pilot] on the set of Alan Thicke‘s show, Growing Pains, and we didn’t change the furniture — we didn’t change nothing,” said Curry. “They didn’t even give me any clothes. I had to bring my own clothes. They just said come at three o’clock and shoot this thing. And I went on the lot and I shot it!”

At the time in the 90s, his home town Oakland had a bad reputation. He wanted the show to help change its narrative.

“I just wanted to bring my community up. And that’s what I tried to do, elevate to another situation to make it look good,” he said. “I tried to be a positive image on television. That’s why you [didn’t see] me with a basketball but you saw me with a computer. I was trying to be that role model and I was trying to be a positive guy.”

