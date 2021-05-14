Abby Phillip: ‘I would never replace Psaki as Biden press secretary’

“I’ve never been contacted about anything like this nor would I ever consider it,” said Phillip

Abby Phillip is not interested in working at the White House.

The CNN senior political correspondent and host of Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip shut down rumors that she is interested in replacing White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“If this is true, it’s the first I am hearing about it,” Phillip told West Wing Playbook in an email. “I’ve never been contacted about anything like this nor would I ever consider it.”

Timothy O’Brien, Abby Phillip and Gabriel Sherman speak onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Politico’s West Wing Playbook newsletter authors brought up the alleged rumor in response to Psaki announcing she only planned on keeping her role for one year.

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now,” Psaki said to political consultant and analyst David Axelrod last week.

Phillip joined CNN in 2017 to cover the Trump administration after a stint at The Washington Post covering politics. Aside from being a rising star at CNN, the 32-year-old Virginia native recently announced she and her husband are expecting a baby.

In a recent sit-down interview with Gayle King for The Cut, Phillip revealed the joy in her personal life by sharing news of her pregnancy, reported by theGrio.

She and her husband, Marcus Richardson, will be welcoming a daughter this summer, the couple’s first child.

“It has only made me become more in awe of what we as women are able to endure. It was tough: battling morning sickness while balancing a demanding job. But it has been a reminder of what I am capable of — and what so many women do every day,” Phillip, 32, said in the profile that was released in March.

Phillip shared on Instagram that she shot the pictures for the feature while four months pregnant. The expectant mother is styled in an orange and black dress on The Cut’s March cover.

“[We] are having a baby girl this summer! I shot this cover then I was 4 months pregnant and I can’t wait to be able to tell my baby girl that she was on the cover of a magazine … ??? there are just no words,” Phillip captioned her post.

Phillip and Richardson wed on May 26, 2018, and have been together for a decade. They share their Washington, D.C. home with their dog, Booker T.

She told King, whom she honored as someone she “looks up to,” about the close bond she had with her husband. He’s been supportive throughout the course of her career, which is often volatile given the political environment.

“Look, if you’re in this business, you can’t do it without someone who is flexible, because your life is just a mess,” Phillip told King. “It’s unpredictable, it’s busy, it’s ever-changing. And he’s just always like, ‘What do you need? How can I help you?’ I remember one of our first dates — we were supposed to meet up and I left my wallet at home and I was an hour and a half late. He just waited and wasn’t pissed off. I swear to God, I knew then.”

