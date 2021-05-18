Snoop Dogg’s daughter opens up about suicidal thoughts, self-esteem

A vulnerable Broadus reminds her viewers that having a famous father does not exclude her from pain

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus is opening up about her mental health struggles.

Broadus has received overwhelming support after she opened up recently via social media about suicidal ideation and being impacted by colorism.

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit. THANK YOU🤎… #mentalhealthawareness,” wrote the young artist alongside a series of photos, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

In a 36-minute video, Broadus goes on to say she struggled to love her skin due to criticism from others. She admits she even considered taking her own life.

“People just always talk about me, ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re dark, you’re this, you’re that.’ And I used to cry. At thirteen, I was ready to die,” she confesses. “Just so sad, crying to my mom like, ‘I’m so ugly, why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don’t I look like my brothers?'”

Broadus reminded her viewers that having a famous father does not exclude her from pain. Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. has three children with his wife Shanté Broadus.

“It was just so many why why why’s. Just because you have money and just because you’re able to do certain things that other people can’t do, that doesn’t mean you don’t have a heart, a mind, a soul.

I go through it just like everybody else. It don’t matter cause my dad is rich, I drive a Toyota Corolla and I am content. My dad bought me that car and I’m not gonna lie, at first, I was like, ‘Hm… a Toyota Corolla?’ You just learn to appreciate stuff because, at the end of the day, this stuff don’t matter.”

Broadus is not alone. According to a study by Guilford Journals there is a link between social media, primarily depression, well-being, and loneliness.

Social media users rushed to the platform to applaud Broadus who goes by Princess Broadus on the platform, for her vulnerability and willingness to share.

“My daughter is going through the same thing. Praying for you both😢❤️ Hang in there baby girl🙏🏽You will help others with your story,” added a user.

“Your spirit is so Beautiful… I can feel it when you speak. You will find your way, just stay on your journey & continue getting closer to GOD! HE definitely will guide you to your purpose 🙏❤🙏, ,”added another.

This isn’t the first time Broadus is speaking out about mental health struggles.

She opened up as a teen back in 2016 on Instagram about fighting for her father’s validation and at that time, saying she was OK with how she looked.

“I can finally say I’m comfortable in my own skin,” said a young Broadus, who “grew up despising the skin tone I was in because it’s been bashed on for so long and society has been putting in our heads that dark is ugly.”

