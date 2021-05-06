Snoop Dogg on his 50th birthday: ‘You gotta treat yourself like fine wine’

The rapper sat down with People Magazine and revealed some details about his party plans

Snoop Dogg has a milestone birthday to look forward to in 2021. Ahead of his 50th, the rapper has opened up to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview where he discusses getting older and reveals his plans for his big day.

With almost 30 years in the music industry since his debut album, Snoop Dogg has lived and learned plenty of valuable lessons along the way. The rapper tells PEOPLE that he’s learned that life really does get better with age. “They say fine wine, it gets better over time…trying to be the best version of me every day.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 26: Rapper Snoop Dogg attends a news conference for Triller Fight Club’s inaugural 2021 boxing event at The Venetian Las Vegas on March 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on April 17, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Continuing to shed light on what he feels it means to grow old, he told PEOPLE: “You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That’s what I focus on the most — trying to be the best version of me every day.”

The rapper also spoke about his relationship to the late DMX, who, as theGrio previously reported, tragically passed away last month. Speaking fondly of his experience doing a Verzuz battle with the “Party Up (Up in Here)” rapper, he said, “I’ve had a ton of memories with them, but the Verzuz battle just stands out just because it gave us an opportunity to show the whole world that we love each other.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Snoop Dogg attends the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

He continued to speak on the importance of the battle, especially the image of two Black men in the industry lifting each other up. He explained, “…to see two black men really entertain, really perform and who actually love each other in front of an audience and not be afraid to love each other. That’s a moment that nobody could take away from me that, you know what I’m saying, me and him shared that…it just went down like that. It felt good and it’s timeless, so people could watch it over and over.”

As for his big birthday celebration coming up in October, Snoop Dogg already has some extravagant plans. He shared with the magazine, “I’m probably going to do a player’s ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I’m saying?”

