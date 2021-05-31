Blair Underwood and wife call it quits after 27 years of marriage

"It has truly been a beautiful journey," Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta said in a joint statement about their divorce.

Blair Underwood and his wife of 27 years are calling it quits.

Underwood, 56, and Desiree DaCosta shared a joint statement to Instagram Sunday announcing their split and vowed to continue to put their kids’ “best interests” first, People reports.

The now exes, who married in 1994, share sons Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and 22-year-old daughter Brielle. In the statement, Underwood and DaCosta called their kids their “proudest achievements.”

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement began.

“It has truly been a beautiful journey,” Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta continued. “Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so.”

Earlier this month, Underwood shared a photo of his beautiful daughter on Instagram and gushed about her graduating from the University of Southern California (USC).

“Could not be more proud of my “one & only daughter,” Brielle for graduating from USC yesterday! Such a long march but worth every step! Wouldn’t have missed it for the world!,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #GirlDad #prouddad #TheFutureIsNow #FightOn.

Blair Underwood previously revealed to Page Six that DaCosta convinced him to take on the role of sports doctor Robert Leeds on the beloved HBO series Sex and the City.

“When the offer came in, I mentioned it to my wife and she’s like, ‘No, you need to do that. Why are you even pausing? You want to go do that.’ I thank her for that,” he said.

“We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark on this new chapter of our lives, separately,” Underwood and DaCosta said in their statement.

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “My Baby’s Daddy” on January 8, 2004 at the Egyptian Theatre, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change,” they concluded.

Blair Underwood spoke about his relationship with DaCosta in a 2008 interview with Oprah.com, during which he noted how she taught him that he “needed to hear her when she spoke to me.”

“As a man, it can be confusing to know what role to play. There I was, with the woman I would soon marry, trying to jockey for position in her life. What did it mean to be her significant other? That night, I understood that it meant I needed to hear her when she spoke to me,” he explained.

“Trying to come up with ways to solve her problems gave me a false sense of control, and when I offered up unsolicited advice, I was disrespecting a strong woman who knew how to handle her own life. I was relieved as well; she didn’t expect me to always have an answer for her. She wasn’t coming to me for a repair. She just needed a shoulder to cry on,” Underwood continued.

Meanwhile, Deadline confirms that there is an L.A. Law sequel starring Blair Underwood in development at ABC. Underwood is set to reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who “has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.”

According to The Wrap, the reboot is said to see Underwood “alongside a new crop of young lawyers.” Marc Guggenheim will write and executive produce the sequel with Ubah Mohamed of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. Anthony Hemingway (director of Red Tails, the 2012 war film based on the Tuskegee Airmen) will direct, theGrio reported.

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

