Black Twitter reacts to Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul fight

Mayweather has never lost a professional fight during his career. Many believe he should've won this one.

Although no winner was announced for Showtime’s exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul in Miami on Sunday night, many on Black Twitter agree on two key things: Mayweather came out on top, and the pay-per-view fight was a lot tamer than they would have liked to see.

Mayweather has won 50 and never lost a professional fight during his career, and he last beat kickboxer Tension Nasukawa in 2018. Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Mayweather, 44, got in more punches, but Paul, 26, was able to go the distance and last eight rounds.

Floyd Mayweather (left) and Logan Paul exchanges blows during their exhibition boxing match Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Many on Twitter believe Mayweather could have knocked Paul out, and he even came close at one point. In videos, he appears to have held Paul up so the fight could continue.

This fight summary Logan Paul and mayweather pic.twitter.com/ovrjnibcww — kisozi paul (@KisoziPaul) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather actually knocked out Logan Paul, but held him up during the fight to carry it through 8 rounds 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y4JSimELIr — FootBasket.com (@Foot_Basket) June 7, 2021

I'm sorry but Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul didn't even look half as dangerous as Brett Lee almost knocking out Piers Morgan… pic.twitter.com/NIJqKDWpMp — Stop the Gaustapo (@atlasdanced) June 7, 2021

The fight came after Mayweather and Paul’s brother, Jake, had a contentious encounter in early May at a Miami promotional event, when, as theGrio previously reported, Logan Paul and Mayweather met.

Things went left when Jake Paul confronted Mayweather during an interview and snatched the baseball cap off of his head. Mayweather and his bodyguards quickly retrieved the hat. During the melee, Jake claims he was punched in the face by one of Mayweather’s bodyguards.

Jake Paul said Sunday night that his brother actually beat Mayweather, but the stats indicate that the elder played a much better game.

Jake Paul really thinks Logan won the fight lmaoo 💀 (via @jakepaul) pic.twitter.com/li21T16Vtp — Overtime (@overtime) June 7, 2021

“Y’all do realize Floyd let him live he didn’t last 8 rounds Floyd was literally laughing,” said one Twitter user.

“Lol Mayweather didn’t even break a sweat. Logan put everything into his flurry of punches where he threw about 16 shots and was lucky if 1 got through,” said another on Twitter.

NOBODY



JAKE PAUL : OMG MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER



HIS BROTHER : pic.twitter.com/nh2qrf8jTp — Y K T S (@YKTSCULTURE) June 7, 2021

According to The Independent, Mayweather said he could bring home $100 million for this exhibition.

"When I see it's a chance for me to do a heist, a quick heist, I'm gonna let y'all know this"



Has to be one of the greatest Floyd Mayweather quotes of all time.#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/zECAsXX2gh — Soumik Datta (@Thesoumikdatta9) June 7, 2021

“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million,” he said. “I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more. $35 million for 12 rounds or $100 million for six rounds — big difference.”

theGrio’s Ny Magee contributed to this report.

