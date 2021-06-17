La La Anthony files for divorce from Carmelo Anthony

The couple first called it quits in 2017 reportedly due to infidelity. But by the end of 2018, they had apparently worked things out

La La Anthony has officially filed for a divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

The couple have been on and off for years, but according to Entertainment Tonight and multiple reports, the actress, personality and entrepreneur filed divorce documents on Thursday after 11 years of marriage.

The documents claim irreconcilable differences.

Rumors that the NBA player, most recently with the Portland Trailblazers, has been cheating on La La have swirled for years and this is not the first time the couple has split.

La La Anthony (L) and Carmelo Anthony attend the Met Gala on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

The couple called it quits in 2017 amid reports of infidelity. But by the end of 2018, they had apparently worked things out.

Back in 2019, theGrio reported on rumors that the baller was cheating.

Anthony claims he was on a business retreat in France when he was spotted on a yacht with a mystery woman in a viral photo, just before his wife’s birthday.

But the mystery is over, several sources told Page Six. The woman has been identified as Sara Smiri, the report says.

Carmelo Anthony in May 2021

As soon as the photos released online, Carmelo quickly dropped a video denying allegations he was cheating on his wife.

Carmelo claims the photos are going to hurt his family and the other family involved. Why? Well, Smiri is married to his business partner.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that s— is not cool at all,” Carmelo said.“That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married.”

The only reason i’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.”

Although many sources reported Smiri is 28 and single, a Page Six insider said Carmelo is telling the truth.

“She’s married. Her husband is extremely private. They have a beautiful child. Her brother was even attending” the retreat for the shoe brand Jordan, with them.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

But this didn’t stop La La from feeling a way. In a post and delete on Instagram back then, La La posted a graphic of a bleeding heart with a dagger going into it.

This time around the split is reportedly amicable and the two remain friends and co-parents to their 14-year-old son, Kiyan.

La La may be calling an end to her relationship but her career as an actress has been taking off. She is known for her role as Lakeisha Grant on Power and recently signed on for Season 2 Of Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga.

“Beyond blessed to be able to do what I love everyday🙏🏽thank you @rza for trusting me with this opportunity. The story of the WU TANG CLAN is history and I’m happy to help tell it! @wutangonhulu season 2 coming soon!!! 👐🏽,” she wrote to Instagram.

Back in 2017 she talked about the importance of standing on your own.

“I think being independent gives you a different confidence about yourself. It gives you more power, especially in certain relationships,” said the actress to People Chica in 2017. “When you’re independent, you’re with somebody because you want to be there not because you feel like you have to be there. Being independent opens the doors to so many other things for you.”

Additional reporting by Amanda Washington

