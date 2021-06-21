Jaden Smith to receive award from UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability

“There is no doubt Jaden represents the new generation of environmental warriors who understand not only the climate crisis but also climate justice," said Lawrence Bender

Loading the player...

Jaden Smith and his charitable endeavors are set to be honored by UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced on Monday that the 22-year-old actor turned activist will be honored as an “Environmental Champion” for his ongoing efforts in the areas of environmental justice and clean, safe water on Oct. 13.

“I’m excited to honor these young leaders in climate justice activism and action,” Marilyn Raphael, the Institute’s first Black leader said in a statement.

“There is no doubt Jaden represents the new generation of environmental warriors who understand not only the climate crisis, but also climate justice,” added Lawrence Bender, producer and board co-chair. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to honor him and by doing so, help shine a light on these most pressing issues.”

@UCLAIoES will honor Jaden Smith for his efforts on behalf of environmental justice & clean, safe water. Jaden is a part of the new generation of environmentalists who champion climate justice and understand the climate crisis. via @THR https://t.co/dzhK57Ea89 — UCLA Inst. of the Environment and Sustainability (@UCLAIoES) June 21, 2021

Smith told the publication that he’s “humbled and grateful” to be recognized for his work by the institute. “The climate challenges we face are too big to leave any ideas unexplored. Supporting the very bright minds at the school, tackling the toughest problems with intellect and action is the true honor for me and my nonprofit 501CTHREE.”

Tickets for the event can be pre-reserved for a donation of $50 or more here. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event benefit the school, its graduate students and their work.

As theGrio previously reported, back in 2019, Smith celebrated his birthday by announcing the launch of his I Love You mobile restaurant; a food truck that’s set up shop in L.A.’s Skid Row district.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reports that homelessness across the city of Los Angeles went up 16 percent over last year. So when Smith announced on Instagram, the accompanying video clip showed a long line of appreciative “customers” waiting to be fed and quickly attracted applause from fans and fellow celebrities.

“This is so dope. I love what you are doing man,” commented Kevin Hart.

Jaden Smith speaks onstage at the Environmental Media Association’s 27th Annual EMA Awards at Barkar Hangar on September 23, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)

“WOW,” chimed in singer SZA. “ICON ENERGY.”

Yara Shahidi commented, “This is incredible,” while Empire star Taraji P. Henson beamed with pride by writing, “PROUD OF YOU YOUNG MAN!!!!!”

In March of that same year, Smith’s foundation made headlines for helping bring clean water to Flint, Michigan by deploying a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

In 2014, Flint began the process of replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water, without adequately treating it to reduce corrosion. Despite the discovery, the community complained about how long it was taking to address the issue over the years.

Smith’s JUST goods company worked with a local church to provide relief in the wake of water bottle donations declining.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!