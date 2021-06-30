Rapper Pooh Shiesty indicted for alleged involvement in shooting, robbery

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, June 29

Rapper Pooh Shiesty is reportedly facing federal charges for his involvement in shooting and robbing two men outside a Bay Harbor Islands hotel in Miami last October.

The 21-year-old Memphis-based Shiesty Season rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, June 29, Billboard reports. Williams is reportedly facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

\Williams, a 2021 BET Awards nominee for Best New Artist and a selection as one of XXL Magazine‘s 2021 Freshman Class for promising newcomers, was previously arrested regarding this incident and was freed on bond in Miami-Dade state court the same day.

He was then taken back into custody for another incident involving the alleged shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club over the Memorial Day weekend, the Miami Herald reports. However, the alleged victim has recanted in that case, and police are investigating why.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty (Miami Dade police)

Two other men are facing charges in the first incident from October, including Bobby Brown (not the New Edition singer) and Jayden Darosa.

Williams, Brown and Darosa were allegedly in the process of buying marijuana and “high-end athletic sneakers” from two men when it all went down, per Billboard.

According to a complaint shared by Billboard, when Williams arrived on the scene of the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, he and Brown allegedly shot the men, one in the hip and the other in the buttocks, the outlet reported. Additionally, Miami’s 7 News obtained surveillance video from the incident that shows several men in luxury vehicles, including a lime green McLaren, engaged in a shootout.

In the complaint, there are allegations that the rapper used a Draco subcompact machine gun during the shooting and supposedly “never paid either victim for the shoes or marijuana.”

The complaint also shared that Instagram photos from Darosa’s account showed photos of him holding the same weapon allegedly used by Williams during the shooting.

There were also photos reportedly posted by Williams showing him in a car that appeared to match the rented lime green McLaren vehicle that fled the scene and is seen on the surveillance video, Billboard reports.

Investigators used the pictures on William’s Instagram to obtain the indictment, according to Billboard. Although there are pictures that remain on Sheisty’s account of him holding stacks of cash, the photos relevant to the case appear to have been deleted from the account.

In addition to the photos with the McLaren, investigators also identified a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of the car, per the Miami Herald. The bag reportedly held $40,912 in cash.

Days prior to the October incident, Williams’ Instagram showed pictures of the rapper with “several long rifles and a plethora of $100 bills.”

Williams’ defense attorney previously spoke with Miami Herald and weighed in on the matter.

“We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” defense attorney Saam Zangeneh previously told Miami Herald. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100% innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

This past May, The Shade Room shared a video from the Memorial Day weekend scene, along with posts from Williams addressing allegations that money was stolen from him at the adult entertainment club in Florida.

“#PoohShiesty addresses allegations that money was stolen from him at #KOD in Miami 👀 People who attended the event also alleged shots were fired,” The Shade Room posted.

