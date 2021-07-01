Vanderbilt, MSU respond after fans yell N-word at Black student athletes’ parents

“This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society,” the Vanderbilt Athletic Director said

Vanderbilt University and Mississippi State University athletic leaders are condemning an incident involving the use of racial slurs directed at parents that took place at Game 1 of the College World Series finals in a matchup between the teams.

The Undefeated columnist and sportswriter Clinton Yates was there when it happened and provided first-hand accounts of the incident, according to local outlet KMTV.

“DEVELOPING: Vandy parents at the stadium tonight were subjected to racial slurs during the game and no one was hurt but the incident was obviously unacceptable and inappropriate,” Yates tweeted on Tuesday.

Yates continued to describe the incident on Twitter.

“I know this bc I’ve quite literally seen it with my own eyes. Short version: a bunch of drunk Miss State fans decided that when the game was out of hand that the n-bomb needed to fly. Authorities got involved and everyone is okay, but yeah nah. That Cant Happen. It did,” Yates shared.

KMTV obtained and shared a statement from the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority in Omaha regrading the incident.

“We understand there was an interaction between fans on Monday night that involved use of racial slurs. We absolutely denounce this behavior and are saddened to learn that it took place in TD Ameritrade Park Omaha,” Director of Communications Kristyna Engdahl wrote. “Tonight, we will take additional security measures to ensure that everyone may feel safe in our stadium. Also, we are reminding the public that you may text our Guest Services Department for assistance at any time by texting OMAHA [space] your issue and location to 69050.”

Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor and Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee released a statement condemning the racial slur, saying there is no place for such hateful language.

I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) June 29, 2021

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Storey Lee wrote on Twitter. “This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society.”

She continued by acknowledging the families impacted.

“To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support,” Storey Lee wrote. “And you absolutely have the wholehearted support of not only Vanderbilt Athletics but all of Commodore Nation.”

Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen also released a statement calling the behavior unacceptable.

“We join Vanderbilt in declaring such behavior unacceptable and in direct conflict with the values of both institutions and our fan bases,” Cohen shared on a statement on Twitter. “The college world series serves as a celebration of the entire sport of college baseball. Highly inappropriate events must neither be tolerated nor allowed to detract from the on-the-field accomplishments of the student-athletes and their teams who have earned the right to participate on this national stage.”

