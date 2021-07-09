Drake rents out Dodger Stadium for date with influencer Johanna Leia

The duo were filmed sitting at a table near the dugout on the third-base side of the field

It appears Drake has a special new lady in his life and he went all out to impress her with a romantic date at Dodgers Stadium Thursday night.

Drizzy, 34, rented out the baseball stadium for an intimate outing with model/entrepreneur Johanna Leia. The duo was spotted having dinner at a table set up along the baseball field, with a bartender stationed nearby, as reported by Page Six.

Looks like @Drake is wining and dining Johanna Leia at a private dinner for two inside Dodger Stadium 👀 upping the ante for men everywhere… pic.twitter.com/AN1zvjI7nn — Christian Manoukian (@cvmanouk) July 9, 2021

ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Christi just happened to be flying overhead when he caught the “cozy couple” having dinner for two at an elegant white table with champagne glasses and various vases filled with flowers on it.

“@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD@ABC7#Drizzy,” Christi tweeted Friday.

Christi filmed Drake and Leia sitting at a table near the dugout on the third-base side of the field with Leia seen wearing a personalized Dodgers jersey.

A source with the team told TMZ that the rapper didn’t actually rent out the stadium. The superstar has special privileges “thanks to a substantial donation he made to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation,” the outlet reported.

Leia was featured on the reality series Bringing Up Ballers, as she is the mother of Sierra Canyon High School basketball player Amari Bailey, who’s teammates with LeBron James‘ oldest son, Bronny.

Drake and Leia were recently spotted together at a basketball game at the high school, sitting alongside actor Michael B. Jordan.

As previously reported by theGrio, Drake and Jordan made an exciting and unexpected appearance last month at the high school varsity basketball game to support Bailey and Bronny.

Drake and Jordan watched the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers take on Etiwanda Eagles. Drake was also seen giving Bailey, one of the team’s star players, a pep talk.

While the star-studded appearances certainly helped the team, they ultimately lost their bid to continue to the regional final. Drake appeared at another game per theGrio, to support the teenagers during James’ return following surgery for a torn meniscus.

During the game, Drake was seen arguing with the referee, a scene that fans captured on their cell phones and shared on social media.

On Friday, James congratulated Bailey for being named “California Mr. Basketball,” tweeting “Congrats Nephew!!! Proud of you kid.”

After her private dinner date with Drake went viral, Leia shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Story, writing “Take time to do what makes your soul happy.”

One Twitter user said of the date that Drake is “upping the ante for men everywhere,” to which another user replied, “How is he upping the ante for men everywhere? Cause the shift manager at Target, the line cook at Chili’s, the waiter at Waffle House, and the mid-level manager at a factory couldn’t do this if they wanted to.”

A third user wrote, “Like why in the middle of the dodger stadium on the dirt at that ?”

One critic said shaded Drake’s type, writing that the artist “love him a butterface. I respect it.”

This story contains additional reporting by theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

