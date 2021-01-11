Dr. Dre still in ICU one week after brain aneurysm

The hip-hop icon thanked his fans, family and friends for their support after his health crisis

Loading the player...

A week after his brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre is still in the ICU.

As reported by theGrio, on Jan. 4, the hip-hop icon, born Andre Romelle Young, suffered a brain aneurysm and was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Shortly after the news broke, it was reported that the rapper was “stable and lucid,” but remains in the ICU, as doctors try to “figure out what happened.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Dre is undergoing multiple tests as the team in the ICU tries to get to the bottom of the aneurysm. Per TMZ’s sources, “Doctors continue to do a battery of tests to get to the root problem. Doctors also want him in ICU in case, God forbid, he suffers another aneurysm…if that happens, time would be of the essence.”

Read More: LeToya Luckett to divorce Tommicus Walker 4 months after birth of son

Last week, Dre posted on Instagram to thank his fans and loved ones as he embarked on his path to recovery. He wrote: “Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

This also comes after last week’s news that several men were arrested for the attempted burglary of Dr. Dre’s home. LAPD officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary and after a short pursuit, arrested four suspects. The suspects reportedly tried to break in after seeing news reports that Dre was in the hospital.

Read More: 4 men arrested for attempted burglary of Dr. Dre’s home following aneurysm

While he is not back home just yet, TMZ confirms that the rapper is “resting comfortably” at the medical center. According to their sources, the doctors in the unit “have cautiously informed his family that a ‘bad outcome’ doesn’t appear to be on the horizon.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

