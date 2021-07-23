Black Twitter reacts to Kanye and Jay-Z reunion on ‘Donda’ album

The two — who released the classic "Watch the Throne" album nearly a decade ago — hadn’t been on a song together since 2016.

Rapper-producer Kanye West previewed his 10th studio album in Atlanta on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the project reportedly wowed for more than one reason.

The new LP, named for West’s late mother, Donda, features a surprise appearance from a former frequent collaborator: Rhyme don Jay-Z. The two — who released a now-classic joint album, Watch the Throne, nearly a decade ago — hadn’t appeared on a song together since the Drake jam, “Pop Style,” in 2016.

“Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?” is its supposed title, and the new song features Jay-Z appearing to reference West’s past support of former President Donald Trump, a move that stunned and upset fans, according Vulture.

In this July 2012 photo, rappers Kanye West (left) and Jay-Z (right) accept the Best Group Award during the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For BET)

“I told him to stop all that red cap, we going home,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee raps on Donda‘s last track. Fans were also delighted by another line in Hov’s verse: “This might be the return of the throne / Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”

The duo’s August 2011 LP topped music sales charts for weeks and sparked a massive worldwide tour, an outing that included 34 performances in North America and 23 in Europe.

KANYE x JAY-Z NOW ! 🤯



THE THRONE IS BACK ! pic.twitter.com/ES0Ax9CKNg — Alchimist 🧪 (@alchimistfr) July 23, 2021

HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) July 23, 2021

Jay-Z & Kanye West back in the studio together pic.twitter.com/AzEKy48bc0 — 🍊 (@TweetsByJMike) July 23, 2021

Jay-Z getting his verse to Kanye today before Donda dropped pic.twitter.com/8ndocFYQEG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 23, 2021

Black Twitter was delighted by the ‘Ye and Jay reunion, specifically, and by the album overall, with “Kanye West” and “Donda” still trending on Twitter on Friday morning.

“A whole jay z and kanye west track in 2021. peace has been restored. the pandemic is over,” one fan wrote.

“BREAKING NEWS: KANYE WEST HAS TRADED KIM K FOR JAY Z, THE THRONE HAS RETURNED,” another wrote, adding a picture of a two-headed goat.

“Made in the image of GOD, that’s a Selfie” – Jay Z,” another fan shared, “Kanye West & Jay Z did that! #DONDA”

Another fan hinted that Jay-Z’s superstar wife might have had some influence in the song’s recording, posting “Beyoncé overseeing the studio session with Jay Z & Kanye West” with a popular GIF.

Despite all of the excitement, the Donda LP, originally slated to hit streets last July, was announced to be released on Friday, but a quick survey of streaming services shows no album yet.

Based on the expressed anticipation, it seems real fans are willing to patiently await the legendary rapper’s latest, and its super-special reunion.

