Nick Cannon says he’d have more kids, jokes of ‘Cannon sperm bank’

Television host, actor and producer Nick Cannon recently joked that he would be open to having even more children.

TMZ caught up with Cannon and rapper Jim Jones, who were out and about on Tuesday in Harlem. One of the show’s photographers asked the TV veteran his “secret” to having so many children.

The father of seven replied: “It’s just love, it’s the aura, it’s the essence.”

When asked if he is going to have more children, Cannon replied, “God willing … if God sees it that way, I’m gon’ keep doing it.”

The photographer asked if he would be willing to help other people have kids, and he laughed and joked about opening the “Cannon Sperm Bank.”

Nick Cannon’s seven children include his first set of twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with singer Mariah Carey. He also has a daughter, Powerful Queen, and a son, Golden, with Brittany Bell, as well as twin boys born in June, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa. His youngest son, Zen, born in July, is with Alyssa Scott.

Jones was serving as a tour guide for Cannon as the two strolled down Harlem’s historic 125th Street. The pair recently filmed a new movie, A Miracle on 125th St., and they talked about the community as the center of Black culture.

“It’s a big influence on the whole world,” Jones said of his native Harlem.

As previously reported, in an interview last month on The Breakfast Club, Cannon defended having seven children with multiple partners. “Why do people question that?” he wondered aloud. “That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that’s just to classify property when you think about it.”

“I have no ownership over this person,” said Nick Cannon, insisting he never “subscribed to that mentality” when discussing the history of the institution of marriage.

“Because we’re so indoctrinated into it, like, ‘We have to have it this way,’ I don’t subscribe to that,” he said. “I actually think women are blessing us. Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up to say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world, and I will birth this child.’ So, it ain’t my decision; I’m following suit.”

