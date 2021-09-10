Karl-Anthony Towns defends Jordyn Woods amidst weight loss backlash: ‘This is all-natural’

"I've SEEN the hard work and I've seen the results and trust me, this is all natural," Towns tweeted.

Loading the player...

This week, Jordyn Woods launched her new fitness app, FrstPlace, and was met by backlash from fans who accused her of getting surgery instead of fitness to achieve her results. Now her boyfriend and longtime friend Karl-Anthony Towns is coming forward to defend her integrity.

“About five years ago I was in a deep depression and then my father died. I put on a smile but every day was a different struggle and then I found fitness,” the 23-year-old wrote Thursday on her Instagram story. “Working out became my therapy and my saving. With my app and my platform I have never said that losing weight is ‘healthy’ or that if you work out and use my plans ‘you’ll look like me.'”

“But what I do know is that there are a lot of people who are just like me, who may be struggling to find their place in the world, or battle with their own anxiety and mental health,” she continued. “Working out saved me and I wanted to let everyone know we all start somewhere. You’re beautiful at any weight, shape, or size, but you’re not alone.”

(Credit: Woods/Instagram)

Not Jordyn Woods acting like she didn’t get a BBL 🥴 pic.twitter.com/f2LOhXlDXE — PSL Sita. 🍂 (@hey_sita) September 7, 2021

Earlier this week, Woods also shared a before and after photo of her weight loss journey on Instagram that showed her transformation from a cute and chubby-cheeked teen, to a more fit and toned woman.

But amidst the applause, many on social media called her out for misleading her followers and allegedly having “multiple” surgeries to reach her fitness goals.

“Jordyn Woods starting a fitness app and acting like she didn’t get surgery done is sending me. The BBL girls are so unhinged” one naysayer tweeted.

But the model’s boyfriend quickly came to her defense, slamming the “false narratives” being shared online and confirming that her body is natural.

The results of Jordyn Woods’ lie detector test about Tristan Thompson are about to be revealed. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?? I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural. Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 9, 2021

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies??” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural. Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the internet run her life, she went out put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!”

“And to the people who have these Twitter fingers that make other people feel bad so they can feel better about themselves, I’m gonna respond to ya hate with love because THAT’S WHAT JORDYN WANTS TO PROMOTE……LOVE,” he continued. “So to those people, I pray and hope you find the attention but more importantly, the love you are so badly craving. And to you the one and only @jordynwoods , I love you babe. Every day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!