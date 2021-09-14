Rapper Blueface reportedly shown attacking club bouncer in security video

The rapper and three others in his entourage were allegedly caught on surveillance footage.

Rapper Blueface was allegedly caught on surveillance video violently attacking a bouncer at a club in San Fernando Valley.

Blueface and three other men are accused of jumping a club doorman, TMZ reports. Video footage was obtained late Sunday, Sept. 12, from Skinny’s Lounge where the rapper and his crew reportedly attacked the club’s bouncer for not letting Blueface in without proper identification.

The footage captures the altercation starting in the entryway to the club. A member of Blueface’s crew throws the first punch. The rapper follows and the other two men contribute to the attack, punching and kicking him, according to TMZ.

Blueface performs onstage at the 2019 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

A woman in the group reportedly captured the attack on her phone. The 24-year-old rapper is reportedly also seen stomping on the bouncer. Another guy attempts to lift the bouncer up by his feet as the other two continue to beat on him. According to TMZ, Blueface is the last person seen on the video footage. He appears to give the bouncer a few taps to see if he’s conscious before exiting the club.

The bouncer was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. TMZ released photos of his injuries, which include stitches and blood all over. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that officers took a battery report. There’s currently an ongoing investigation.

Blueface, born Jonathan Porter, gained notoriety in 2018 after he released the music video for his song “Respect My Cryppin.” He became popular for his offbeat style of rapping. Weeks after his music video hit the net, he was signed to Cash Money West, the West Coast extension of Birdman‘s New Orleans-based Cash Money Records label.

TMZ released footage of Blueface and his crew allegedly attacking club bouncer.. thoughts? pic.twitter.com/88LF3tIdDw — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 14, 2021

In 2019, Blueface remixed his song “Thotiana” (featuring Cardi B and YG). It became his most successful single to date, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut studio album, Find the Beat, was released in March 2020.

The rapper is a staple on the west coast, being born and raised in Los Angeles. Prior to a career in rap, he was most known for sports, primarily football. In high school, he was a starting quarterback, leading his high school team to an East Valley League championship in 2014, making records with 21 touchdowns. In 2014, he committed to play for Fayetteville State University. He left college football in 2016.

Due to his lyrical style, he’s been compared to other West Coast legends, including E-40 and Suga Free. He’s also been compared to Juvenile and Silkk the Shocker, his fellow label mates.

Blueface hasn’t made any public comments regarding the incident.

