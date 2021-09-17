Michael K. Williams’ nephew to accept Emmy if late actor wins

Williams is nominated for his work on the acclaimed HBO series 'Lovecraft Country'

The late Michael K. Williams is nominated for a Primetime Emmy award, and his nephew is ready to accept it on his behalf should he win, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reports that nephew Dominic Dupont will accept the Outstanding Supporting Actor award if Williams should win for his role in Lovecraft Country. The acclaimed actor tragically passed away earlier this month, as theGrio previously reported.

Known for his roles in revered series like The Wire, When They See Us and most recently, Lovecraft on HBO, Williams was mourned by the world upon his passing, with many tributes pouring out from loved ones and frequent collaborators. While Williams has yet to win a coveted Emmy award, he has been nominated four times.

One of his nominations stemmed from producing Raised in the System, a VICE documentary centered around Dupont.

Per the official description, Raised in the System, “embarks on a personal journey to expose the root of the American mass incarceration crisis: the juvenile justice system.” Dupont served more than 20 years in prison for murder. His sentence was ultimately commuted by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.

Dupont recently opened up about the loss of Williams to the New York Post, and how instrumental he was in his life. He shared with the outlet, “Michael was instrumental in helping me get through the process of the prison experience. He would work really hard to be a mentor to me and encourage me to stay focused on the important things.”

Williams’ Lovecraft Country co-stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors both penned stirring tributes to the late actor, theGrio previously reported. In Smollett’s post, she spoke about how excited she was to celebrate with him at the Emmys.

She wrote to her followers, “Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in LA for the Emmys. He was supposed to see how big Hunter is, we were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead our brother was laid to rest today. Perhaps it’s selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it…”

