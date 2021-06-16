Jeannie Mai says ‘trust, hot and heavy sex’ keys to marriage with Jeezy

"We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved," Mai said.

Jeannie Mai is newly married and spilling the beans about what life with new husband Jeezy has been like the last few months.

“Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way,” Mai said on Tuesday in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

“I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other,” she added before noting how things have evolved since they tied the knot in March. “And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

“We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved. We want to feel safe. We want to feel cuddles. We want to feel the romance. We want to feel dating, want to be hot and heavy with sex,” she revealed. “Like, you want all those things. Human beings want those same things. Why can’t you communicate exactly what that should look like in order to customize the relationship you have and work towards it?”

The 42-year-old on-air personality then made it point to stress the importance of making time for date nights with your spouse.

“[Today] he looked at me before he took off again to another long day of work and he said, ‘Tomorrow, don’t book anything. I’ve got you.’ And I’m like, ‘Ooh,'” she said. “Immediately, I’m already thinking about what am I going to wear… I’m already planning it, as I’m here sitting in work with you.”

“Something like that from your spouse immediately sets something for you to look forward to because [it shows] the intention to date me, even though we live in the same home and we’re going to bed in the same room. And then it eggs me on to think, ‘Ooh, I can’t wait for my next date with him. I can’t wait to whisk him off his feet and surprise him.'”

As theGrio reported, on March 27th, Mai and Jeezy, né Jay Wayne Jenkins, tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in their Atlanta home. While the couple had planned to marry in Italy, COVID-19 changed their plans, shifting the ceremony to an intimate one in their home.

When she returned to The Real, Mai told her co-hosts, “So today, actually with my EP Rachel, I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today.” She continued, “That was the first time I’ve ever signed it, in its official way, so I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!”

While she admits she never thought she’d change her name, she told the ladies of The Real, “you can never say never,” before noting, “When it actually feels right…I couldn’t be with Jeezy without being his name…I’m proud to put that name onto mine and to blend our identities together.”

