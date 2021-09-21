Steph Curry surprises wife Ayesha with 10-year vow renewal ceremony

The Curry's 9-year-old daughter officiated the intimate backyard ceremony as their two younger children watched from the grass.

Steph Curry pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for his wife Ayesha. The lifestyle influencer, restaurateur, and author took to Instagram on Monday to share that her NBA hubby surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony for their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” she captioned a photo of her, Steph, and their three children at the surprise ceremony. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you.”

The couple wed for the first time on July 30, 2011, two years after Steph was drafted into the NBA. They met nearly a decade earlier at a church in North Carolina and reconnected while Ayesha was pursuing her acting career in Hollywood and Stephen was in the area visiting for an awards show.

They began dating and Ayesha moved back to North Carolina to be close to him while he played basketball at Davidson College.

While Steph worked his way up to becoming the top player for the Golden State Warriors, Ayesha found her own success as a lifestyle and wellness influencer. She rose to popularity with a YouTube channel focusing on her life as a mom and wife. She shared popular recipes, parenting hacks, and other lifestyle tips.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Curry family earned even more recognition courtesy of their oldest daughter Riley, 9, who often stole the show at press conferences with her wit and charm. From there, fans continued following their growing family with the addition of two more children: daughter Ryan, 6, and son, Canon, 3.

Now, Ayesha has her own brand. She has a cookware line available for purchase at retailers including Macy’s. She’s also released two cookbooks: The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well and The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do. The mom of three also is the co-owner of the restaurant International Smoke Del Mar, which closed temporarily due to COVID-19 but continued taking takeout orders.

As for what makes their marriage work, Ayesha previously told Hello Giggles that date nights are non-negotiable.

“Putting ourselves first, and making sure that we make time for date nights and for each other. That’s been very important, as hard as it is,” she said.

