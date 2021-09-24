Ayo Davis named president of Disney Branded Television

Davis recently served as the EVP of creative development and strategy

  |  
Sep 24, 2021
Loading the player...

In an exciting promotion, Ayo Davis has been named president of Disney Branded Television after recently serving as executive vice president of creative development and strategy.

Davis has officially been promoted to president by Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment, per a report by Variety. The report reads that Davis will, “take on the creative and operational leadership of the content group, which helps fuel the Disney Plus streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families.”

SHOWTIME – arablionz Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights