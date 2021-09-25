Meghan and Harry enjoy date at Harlem restaurant, make $25K donation

The royal pair stop by a famed southern-cuisine restaurant in Harlem after advocating for COVID-19 vaccine equity at the United Nations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed chicken and waffles at the legendary Harlem soul food restaurant Melba’s on Friday afternoon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped at the famed restaurant after a couple of days in New York City for charity events where they met with global leaders at the United Nations and advocated for COVID-19 vaccine equity.

In addition to Melba’s famous southern fried chicken and eggnog waffles, the two also ordered spring rolls, catfish, collard greens, and yams.

The couple, however, didn’t just leave with a full stomach.

Later that day, the restaurant’s owner, Melba Wilson, thanked the couple on social media for their commitment to donate $25K towards the businesses’ COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund — the fund created to provide financial relief to hourly workers impacted by COVID-19.

“It was such an honor to officially welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Melba’s,” said Wilson in the post. “I am so thankful for their commitment to donate $25K and hope to welcome them back soon. Thank you for dining with us! ”

Harry and Markle have generated controversy since permanently relocating to the United States in 2020.

When the royal pair announced that they would be leaving the UK and settling down in Los Angeles, California, the unprecedented move sparked much scrutiny and speculation from the media as to why the couple was leaving their royal life and duties.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (right) doing media for her children’s book, “The Bench.” (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A year later, the two sat down with Oprah Winfrey in a shocking tell-all interview where they publicly outed the racist British media, lack of support and protection from the royal family, and other insurmountable obstacles as the reasons why they had to leave Britain for good.

Markle said that the pressures she faced drove her to have suicidal ideations at times, as her mental health deteriorated. Buckingham Palace responded by denying claims of any racially motivated attacks, adding that they were “saddened to learn” how hard things had been for the couple.

Since settling down in the U.S., the couple has been moving into their version of post-royal life.

In early 2020, Markle, who was a former actress, signed a deal with Disney to do voiceovers and asked that the company donate to a charity that works to protect elephants in lieu of payment.

The couple also signed a $25M deal with Spotify in December 2020, to produce podcasts and entertainment “that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.”

Their first show had a holiday-inspired theme and featured other famous names like Tyler Perry, Naomi Osaka, James Corden, Stacey Abrams, and Elton John, with a special appearance by their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

It’s day two of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s visit to NYC. They’re in town for @GlobalFestival to push vaccine equity. First they’re making a couple stops along the way. This morning they visited PS 123 in East Harlem to read aloud to the students @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/YDa28HxXIK — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) September 24, 2021

Markle and Harry have also partnered with Procter & Gamble for a multi-year initiative that, “will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.”

In June, the couple welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to their growing family.

Since their royal exit, however, philanthropy has always been at the forefront for Harry and Meghan.

The main focus of their New York City trip was to attend the Global Festival put on by Global Citizen, an organization that works to educate and combat systemic causes of extreme poverty. The festival takes place in Central Park on Saturday.

Prior to visiting Melba’s, the two also stopped by P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson school in Harlem, where Markle read her children’s book The Bench, to a group of second graders, according to theGrio.

