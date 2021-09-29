Racially motivated arson suspected in Maine church fire

The fire started where a Black Lives Matter sign hung and was removed

Police believe a fire that damaged a Portland church early Sunday morning might be racially motivated arson.

The fire at Portland New Church in Portland, Maine appeared to be set in the same area where a Black Lives Matter sign was posted, Lorraine Kardash, the church pastor and building manager, told the Portland Press Herald. Kardash told investigators she believes the fire was intentional.

(Credit: Facebook/ Portland New Church)

No one was injured in the fire, and neighbors who spotted the fire didn’t see any potential suspects. As the fire was contained to the front of the building and inside the church entrance, it isn’t expected to disrupt religious services or other church activities.

The Black Lives Matter sign was found in bushes near the church. Rev. Anne Gresinger, church council president, told the Press Herald that a diversity banner used by community groups had been removed in recent months and suggested that it could be connected to the fire.

“It certainly seems like someone is making a statement about not being okay with those things,” Gresinger told the Press Herald. “Hopefully, the investigation will clarify things. They are asking a whole lot of questions and talking to neighbors. We’re told they do have some leads, so we may learn something soon.”

The Portland fire and police departments are investigating, along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It’s standard procedure to involve the ATF in church fires, said Portland Fire Capt. John Brennan.

The church’s official Facebook page has a photo of the damage.

“The face of the beloved Portland New Church was damaged by arson last night. Neighbors acted fast and doused the fire before major structural damage occurred. Speculation about the motive is fueled by the fact that the Black Lives Matter sign that was hanging outside by the door is now gone,” a recent post read.

“This humble church has served as a meeting space for many people in Deering Center since 1910. We are saddened and angered by this hateful act.”

Church leaders said they plan to repost the Black Lives Matter sign and are working with the insurance company to assess and repair the damage. The church is planning a peace picnic on Oct. 10, where local police officers, firefighters, and neighbors will gather to stand up for diversity in the community.

Gresinger told the Press Herald that she’s thankful for the support of the community and the neighbors who stepped in to help.

“We’re concerned about who it is that would have some kind of problem with the church, but on the other hand, it gives us the opportunity to really feel the embrace of the community,” she said.

