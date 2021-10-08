NeNe Leakes reacts to men sliding in her DMs after husband Gregg’s death

Reality show veteran NeNe Leakes is offering some insight into her life since the recent death of her husband, real estate entrepreneur Gregg Leakes.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old actress and reality star said she has received several messages from “gentlemen” who are interested in dating her.

“Thank you to everybody. All the gentlemen that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” Leakes said, before jokingly wiggling her eyebrows as she said, “Heyyy!”

“I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey!” she added. “I love reading the messages. They are inspiring, to say the least. Thank you.”

Gregg Leakes died on Sept. 1 after a long battle with colon cancer. He passed away at his home surrounded by his children, close loved ones, and his wife, per a statement from publicist Ernest Dukes.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the end of September, NeNe said that she finds comfort in the conversations the two shared in the days before her Gregg’s death.

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” NeNe said. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.”

“We talked a lot,” she said, “and we made peace with what was happening.”

Leakes added that Gregg managed a lot of their household responsibilities, and that he left her and their 22-year-old son, Brentt, a letter on how to manage their home. “And so I went and looked on the wall, and there was a manila folder he had stuck to the wall that said, ‘Open this if anything ever happens to me.’ When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt, telling us certain things like where we needed to pay stuff and who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn’t know anything. And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left, that that took a lot of strength.”

She said some of her late husband’s final words were, “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.” The reality star said, “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

NeNe Leakes recently put the couple’s Georgia mansion up for sale. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, Mediterranean-style home was recently listed at $4 million. The couple purchased the home in 2015 for $2.1 million.

