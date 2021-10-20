Mariah Carey invests in cryptocurrency company Gemini

The Grammy-winner is the latest celebrity to invest in bitcoin and is doing so to help inspire other women to get involved in cryptocurrency.

Loading the player...

Mariah Carey has become the latest star musician to invest in bitcoin. On Tuesday, the five-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter announced her investment in the cryptocurrency platform Gemini, via a press release.

Gemini, founded by billionaire entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, gives people the easy ability to buy, sell, earn and store bitcoin, ether, DeFi tokens, and over 50 other cryptocurrencies in a simple, manageable way. Carey hopes that her high-profile investment in Gemini inspires other women to invest and learn more about cryptocurrency.

As a method to get more women involved, Carey’s partnership with Gemini means that a portion of trading fees investors use will be donated to BlackGirlsCode by using the code [MARIAH]. BlackGirlsCode is a non-profit organization that “introduces young women of color to skills in computer programming and technology,” as stated by the release.

In the past year, crypto investors doubled according to Gemini’s 2021 The State of U.S. Crypto Report. Of all the people in the report who expressed interest in investing in the asset class, 53 percent of the crypto-curious were women.

“It’s great to see Mariah and other celebrities discover bitcoin as an investment and hedge against inflation,” said Tyler Winklevoss in a press release. “Cryptos like bitcoin and ether were two of the best performing assets of the last decade. Our goal at Gemini is to help educate you on the promise of crypto and make it simple, easy, and safe for you to engage in this new asset class.”

Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at the Empire State Building on December 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Carey joins other prominent musicians who have invested in bitcoin. Over the years, celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Mike Tyson have made investments in bitcoin, as reported by Business Insider. Grammy-winning rapper Nas looked to get a big return from his 2013 investment in Coinbase after the company went public to NASDAQ in April, according to Coin Desk.

One of the latest trends today involving artists and cryptocurrency is non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Artists like SZA, Shawn Mendes and Grimes have invested.

Rap superstar Eminem partnered with Nifty Gateway (which was acquired by Gemini) to create Shady Con NFTs, providing collectibles such as original music, comic books and video games, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar. The sales of Shady Con reached $1.8 million. Meanwhile Grimes’ WarNymph NFT artwork was sold for a total of $6 million.

On the music side, Carey has been enjoying the success with the single “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin My Heart),” her contribution to Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis’ album Jam & Lewis, Vol. 1. The song, co-written by Carey and The-Dream, peaked at number nine on Billboard’s Adult R&B chart, her 15th Top 10 on that chart, and first since 2019.

The legendary production duo have campaigned to listens via Instagram to submit clips to be considered for inclusion of a special fan-made music video.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!