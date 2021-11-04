Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Reform Alliance to host job fair in New York City

Team Roc New York Job Fair will take place on Nov.18 at Madison Square Garden with a particular focus on helping disadvantaged groups, including the formerly incarcerated and single parents.

Roc Nation’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance are getting ready to host a job fair for unemployed New Yorkers.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Team Roc managing director Dania Diaz said Wednesday in a press release.

“My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations,” added Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

In partnership with @Reform, we will be hosting our first Team Roc New York Job Fair on Nov. 18th @thegarden to revitalize New York's workforce with thousands of jobs available.



Learn more at https://t.co/GSXAuhVGa2 pic.twitter.com/mzXMZZFfnA — Roc Nation (@RocNation) November 3, 2021

An impressive list of high-profile companies such as Amazon, Live Nation, Zara, Lowe’s, Foot Locker, VICE, Madison Square Garden, and 40/40 Club will be among the employers present to interview candidates at the fair, which aims to help thousands of New Yorkers.

Organizers say Reform Alliance and Roc Nation will also offer job opportunities at the event. Participants will be offered career-development services such as resume building, interview preparation, and tips on how to dress to impress, at no cost. Motivational speakers and celebrity guests are expected to attend although it has yet to be confirmed if JAY-Z will make a cameo.

“It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way,” Diaz said.

