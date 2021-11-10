A Black self-made millionaire taught me six-figures isn’t enough

Rachel Rodgers is a self-made millionaire, mother of four, attorney and founder of Hello Seven, a company that teaches you how to increase your income and build wealth

Rachel Rodgers embodies the spirit of Madame C.J. Walker and the audacity of Jay-Z. The author of the bestselling book We Should All Be Millionaires is unapologetic about the advancement of Black wealth and she’s selling the blueprint to help us get to seven figures and beyond.

Rodgers is a self-made millionaire, mother of four, attorney and founder of Hello Seven, a company that teaches you how to increase your income, build wealth, and earn seven figures per year. She’s on a mission to help historically and systematically marginalized folks build wealth through entrepreneurship.

I first heard of Rodgers on her podcast, Hello Seven. I’ve never heard a Black woman talk like this before. I mean, yes, we’ve got Beyoncé building a legacy on her terms and putting all her Brown children on your Forbes list; Oprah Winfrey’s story of ownership and Cardi B making money moves.

We’ve got their stories and they inspire us. But Rodgers is giving us a tangible and creative path toward building wealth. Her voice cut through like no one else for me.

She talks about the shame of growing up poor and the vulnerability of being broke. How money is a tool that creates options, limitless options. On top of that — she goes hard for women, Black people, people of color, queer people and any and all marginalized groups.

She’s coming for us. Who does that? When do Black women ever hear we should be rich?

Here’s part of Rodger’s motivation. The wealth disparity in America.

In the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances, white families have the highest level of both median and mean family wealth: $188,200 and $983,400, respectively. Black and Hispanic families have considerably less wealth than White families. Black families’ median and mean wealth is less than 15% that of White families, at $24,100 and $142,500, respectively.

This is why Rodgers says people of color especially deserve to make what she calls “serious” money. And you know what, this sounds like a plan I could get down with.

As a descendant of slaves, I can’t ignore the deep rooted desire to build a lasting legacy in this country that goes beyond my good, hard work. My motivation for creating wealth goes back into my past with my ancestors and into the future with my great grandchildren. I want it for all of us.

There’s something special about another Black woman putting on game. I did the Dave Ramsey Financial Peace work (you should hear Rodger’s take on cutting latte’s from your budget. In short, she ain’t with it) and I’ve used tools like the YNAB method. They are both proven methods to get your money right. But, Rodgers looks at my life like I’m full of potential. Like my ideas and skills are valuable outside of my head and 9-5. That feels like freedom. That feels like my birthright.

