Summer Walker ties Taylor Swift’s Billboard 100 record

Walker becomes only the second female artist in history to have 18 concurrent placements on the Billboard 100 chart.

R&B singer Summer Walker is setting pop chart records with her new album, Still Over It. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and filled the Billboard 100 charts with 18 songs, tying a record set by Taylor Swift.

Until this week, Swift was the only female artist to chart 18 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 when she released her number one album, Lover, in 2019.

Walker duet with SZA, “No Love,” is her highest-charting song, sitting at number 13. Another duet, “Unloyal” holds special distinction as the first time duet partner Ari Lennox hit the chart. Prior to “Unloyal,” Lennox made the Top 20 twice in Billboard’s Bubbling Under 100 chart; both songs, “Pressure” and “On It” with Jazmine Sullivan, charted this year.

Summer Walker attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Walker’s 16 songs other songs concurrently on the Billboard 100: “Bitter” with Cardi B (25), “Ex for a Reason” with JT (33),” “Throw It Away (41),” “Reciprocate (44),” “Toxic,” featuring Lil Durk (45),” “Constant Bulls**t (49),” “You Don’t Know Me (50),” “Insane (52),” “Circus (54),” “4th Baby Mama” (56),” “Switch a N*gga Out” (59),” ‘Closure” (60),” ‘Session 33″ (68), “Screwin,” with Omarion (73), “Broken Promises” (76), and “Dat Right There” with Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes (77).

Drake currently holds the overall record for most concurrent Billboard 100 charted songs with 27. He nabbed the record June 2018 after releasing his number-one double album, Scorpion.

Still Over It released amid some controversy. As the album was being released, a 2017 contract signed by Walker surfaced, indicating that she was given a below-average royalty rate and advance payment from record and management company Love Renaissance (LVRN) as well as Interscope Records.

Summer Walker performs onstage at the BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert on June 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

Much of the material on Still Over It was written in the aftermath of the breakup between Walker and London on da Track, the father of her infant child and producer of her 2019 debut album, Over It. London, real name London Holmes, joked about inspiring Walker’s lyrics on the second LP when his social media account was flooded by Walker’s fans.

“Oh sh–. Album’s out,” Holmes wrote in his Instagram Stories. “I’m just glad to be an inspiration. Keep streaming.”

Although Holmes is listed a producer and composer on numerous songs on Still Over It, Walker called him out on social media, claiming that he, in fact, did not contribute to her second album.

Walker addressed the issue in the comments on The Shade Room, posting, “He didn’t WRITE s— & he didn’t PRODUCE s— either.” She continued, “He just handpicked the n—s he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin h—s while I was PREGNANT.”

