Mariah Carey shuts down interview questions about ‘step’ children with Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey has made it clear that Nick Cannon’s five other kids are not ‘step’ siblings with the two children she shares with the TV host.

The music legend recently spoke to ET about her upcoming special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues on Apple TV+.

“Will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters get to enjoy Christmas your way because it’s a special way?” asked host Kevin Frazier.

“Is it step? I don’t think it’s step if you’re not married to the person. I don’t know about that. That’s a different–that’s a different interview for you,” Carey fired back.

Cannon and Carey were married from April 2008 until their divorce was finalized in November 2016. Cannon has seven children by five different women; he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey.

The Wild ‘N Out host welcomed four children in under a year — a daughter, Powerful Queen, twin boys Zillion and Zion, and a son, Zen S — from December 2020 to June 2021. He also shares a child with ex Britney Bell.

When Cannon appeared on the Drink Champs podcast in October, he told co-hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN that he’s sticking to celibacy for a while.

“I’m trying to chill out though. I’m chilling out. I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on,” he said. “I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now.… I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: (L-R) TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cannon told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, “I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate. I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”

Carey, known for her acclaimed catalog of holiday hits, aired her own Christmas special last year as part of a collaboration with Apple TV+. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special was a huge hit for the streamer, reaching number one in more than 100 countries. The “Queen of Christmas” is set to return to the streamer in December.

Per the official press release, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will “sprinkle more magic around the world.” The project will see Carey unite with Grammy winner Kirk Franklin and Khalid, the popular artist known for hits like “Location” and “Talk.”

“Following this magical moment, fans can watch Carey’s star-studded, perennial smash-hit, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which continues to bring holiday cheer around the world,” the press release continues.

Carey is executive producer of Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, as well as Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. Esteemed music video director Joseph Kahn will direct the project.

