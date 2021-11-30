Rumi Carter helps mom Beyoncé sell new Ivy Park x Adidas gear in ad for collection due out next week

Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter also makes an appearance in the Halls of Ivy ad.

Beyoncé‘s latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection goes on sale next week, just in time for the holidays, and her daughters are helping their famous mom win over new customers.

The Halls of Ivy edition of Beyoncé’s popular athleisure line is scheduled to drop online at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 9, according to the brand’s website.

The fall 2021 iteration of Queen Bey’s line has a college theme. The new ad for Halls of Ivy also prominently features a number of celebrity kids modeling Ivy Park gear in different shades of green on a university campus.

Beyoncé and daughters Rumi Carter, 4, and Blue Ivy star in a new Ivy Park x Adidas ad (Screenshot)

Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter make appearances with their mom during the ad, which hit the internet Tuesday. Rumi and her fraternal twin brother, Sir, turned four earlier this year. Her cameo in her mom’s ad made her a trending topic on Twitter the same day. The ad shows Beyoncé holding her youngest daughter while big sister Blue Ivy stands nearby.

Natalia Bryant, 18, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his widow Vanessa Bryant, now a freshman at USC, is shown sporting a checkered women’s suit and matching bra in the 90-second spot while reading an Ivy Park book in a school building.

Natalia’s proud mom gave her stamp of approval in the form of heart emojis in the Instagram ad’s comment section. Vanessa dropped her own limited edition apparel line in honor of her late daughter Gianna earlier this year.

Natalia Bryant, 18, is featured in a new Ivy Park x Adidas ad on Nov. 30, 2021

Cal-Berkeley student Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, is also shown reading an Ivy Park book while sitting on a bench on a tennis court.

Houston Rockets rookie sensation Jalen Green is also in the ad, showing off a few of the male ‘fits, along with Brooklyn Nets star James Harden, who once also played for the Rockets in Beyoncé’s hometown.

All the models are seen wearing mint, emerald and checker print fashions while walking the halls, riding a merry-go-round, and playing ping-pong, basketball and tennis while others lay on a court full of tennis balls.

Fans on social media gave Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection a virtual thumbs up.

“Why she keep trying to break our pockets every 3 months it seems,” Instagram user selahmoonn wrote in the comments section of the ad.

“I am going to be BANKRUPT I see!!!!” added Instagram user kristiancontreras.

Beyoncé and Ivy Park were credited with helping Adidas boost its e-commerce sales in late 2020. The 40-year-old singer signed her partnership deal with Adidas in 2019. Previous iterations of Ivy Park have included Texas rodeo and “icy” themes.

