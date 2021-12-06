Joslyn ‘Joss The Boss’ Spurlock is a beauty guru with an empire in the making

From virtual and in-person makeup services to her own line of brushes, the Texas-based entrepreneur is achieving success in the lucrative beauty biz

Zoom calls may only require women to be presentable from the waist up, but a beat face can help you forget that you have on pajama bottoms and fuzzy slippers along with your blouse, blazer, or hoodie embroidered with your employer’s logo.

BOSS luxury makeup tools is a line of makeup applicators and brushes created by makeup artist Joslyn “Joss the Boss” Spurlock. The Arlington, Texas-raised entrepreneur says she’s been “obsessed with both art and cosmetics since childhood.”

Though she studied sociology and business administration at Texas A&M University, Spurlock was often called upon to create custom beauty looks for friends’ and family members’ parties and special events. She stepped further into her passion by founding JOSS THE BOSS Makeup Artistry shortly after graduating.

“My goal is to make women feel just as beautiful as I make them look,” Spurlock says in a personal essay published on her website.

Her work has been featured by Outre, Juvia’s Place, and even Footlocker. Spurlock also has more than half a dozen brand partnerships under her belt with industry heavyweights like Neutrogena, Black Radiance, and bareMinerals.

According to Spurlock, BOSS luxury makeup tools are designed for “amateurs, professionals, and everyone in between.” The product line offers brushes that range in price from $4 to $45, and Take It Off Oil, an oil-based cleanser and makeup remover that currently sells for $24.

With nearly a decade in the beauty game, Spurlock shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to her product line, the beauty guru offers in-person and virtual makeup consultations and lessons, and photoshoots that incorporate male grooming services as well.

Followers of her personal Instagram may even catch the occasional free makeup tutorial.

Customers can purchase BOSS Luxury Makeup Tools through Spurlock’s website, and book personal time with her via StyleSeat.

