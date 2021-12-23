Cardi B ‘tired’ of Lil’ Kim being dissed online: She’s ‘a real f—king legend’

Lil' Kim has long been the target of mockery, primarily because of her ever-changing physical appearance, and Cardi's fed up.

Cardi B has had enough of trolls and haters coming for hip-hop queen Lil’ Kim.

Kim has long been the target of mockery, primarily because of her ever-changing physical appearance. For years, fans have accused the New York emcee of bleaching her skin and botching her face with multiple cosmetic procedures.

Rap queens Cardi B (left) and Lil’ Kim (right) attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 Show at Park Avenue Armory in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cardi called out the Lil’ Kim haters this week when she noticed her fellow rap diva was being bullied online once again. It all started when a Twitter user wrote, “Watching @LilKim get bullied, mocked, and disrespected by thousands of people online is really upsetting. The other day, it was because of her halftime performance and now, it’s because of a role she played in a movie,” referring to Miracles Across 125th Street.

The “Money” emcee shared the tweet, writing in the caption, “I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet, supportive and a REAL F*CKIN LEGEND.”

“Before a artist, I am a woman wit feelings,” she tweeted later, “and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on.”

Cardi then replied to a fan’s comment about teaming with Lil’ Kim for a dope song collaboration. “When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song,” she wrote. “I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!”

“Until I have the right song for a artist,” Cardi explained, “I’m not going to rush it cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible.”

What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

In October, Kimberly “Lil’ Kim” Jones clapped back at Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for comparing her to a leprechaun, theGrio reported.

“Ur so Obsessed wit me this is getting creepy,” the Queen Bee wrote on social media in response to him.

“U fallin off,” she added, responding to a clip 50 Cent posted on Instagram of her dancing juxtaposed with an image of a leprechaun. “Im too bad and too fly in this video u reachin now but we all know why … Can we say Obsessed with Kimmie much !”

50 Cent deleted the original video, then reposted it captioned, “All I said was i thought this was funny,” with a shrug and laughing emoji.

In July, the “In Da Club” rapper compared Lil’ Kim’s BET outfit to an owl, but noted that she’s still “a bad b*tch.” He shared a meme of her side by side with a white owl. Lil’ Kim took that same picture , shared it to her own Instagram feed and noted that she was ”bothered not one bit” by 50’s shade.

“My family & friends more mad than me,” Kim added. “Sh*t like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad b*tch that niggaz b*tches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!!”

She had the last laugh, too, as her Prada-themed BET Awards look blew up on the internet.

