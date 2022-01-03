Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI hours after team win

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs kicked off the new year by getting arrested Monday morning on one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

“The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Nate Hobbs,” the team said in a statement. “The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Hobbs was arrested in Las Vegas after the Raiders defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys for the 22-year-old, told TMZ Sports, “The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Hobbs’ status on the team has not yet been determined.

“We’re just trying to collect as much information as we possibly can on what exactly happened,” Bisaccia said, “and what the situation is and where he’s at with that.”

Hobbs was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Jan. 3 and is currently in the process of being released from custody, per the report. His court date is set for May.

The Louisville, Kentucky native and University of Illinois graduate was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in May 2021.

Hobbs’ arrest comes two months after his teammate, wide receiver Henry Ruggs, 22, was charged with DUI with serious bodily harm and reckless driving with death or serious bodily harm after the NFL star’s involvement in a car accident that left 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog dead, The Associated Press reported.

According to a report from TMZ, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 in early November. The Toyota caught on fire, trapping Tintor, who was not able to escape before flames engulfed the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene in Las Vegas.

Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Washington, with whom he has a daughter, reportedly suffered “serious” injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said. After Ruggs was released from University Medical Center, he booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

It was later determined Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of .161, more than double .08, the legal limit. He refused to submit to sobriety tests at the crash site. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.

The Raiders released Ruggs from his contract following the charges.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Biba Adams and The Associated Press.

