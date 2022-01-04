Rapper J $tash accused of killing woman in front of her children in murder-suicide

$tash reportedly shot Jeanette Gallegos to death Saturday in front of her three children, then turned the gun on himself.

A rapper known as J $tash reportedly shot a woman to death in front of her three children, then turned the gun on himself.

The Temple City murder-suicide, which was reported by KTLA, occurred on New Year’s Day.

The woman, who has been identified as 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos, “sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to The New York Post.

J $tash attends the European premiere of “The Legend Of Tarzan” in July 2016 at Odeon Leicester Square in London, England. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Lt. Derrick Alfred said Gallegos’ children, who range from 5 to 11 years old, provided the information that confirmed the shooting was a murder-suicide.

The rapper, 28-year-old Justin Joseph, was previously an affiliate of Rich The Kid. The two released a song, “Bricks,” five years ago.

He had reportedly been dating Gallegos for approximately a year before their deaths. Her family started a GoFundMe page to pay for her funeral expenses.

“My sister was full of life, she was the sweetest most caring person, always there for everyone who needed her,” Erika Chavez wrote, adding “My sister leaves behind 3 beautiful boys who will have to continue living life with what’s left, the memories created with their mommy.”

Joseph had previously been accused of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, Danielle Phaeton, in 2014, according to AllHipHop.com, but the charges were thrown out.

On Saturday, one of Gallegos’ children reported calling 911, but it is not clear if the call came before or after she was shot. “It’s a very tragic situation,” Alfred said, per the Associated Press.

Calls to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Domestic Violence Council Hotline saw an increase every month of 2020 compared to the previous year, according to ABC7.

“Given the circumstances of COVID, it has greatly exacerbated the fear, the danger, for domestic violence victims and survivors,” according to Symone Fairchild of Eye on DV, a movement based in L.A. to eradicate domestic violence.

L.A. County offers individual group counseling, financial planning, referrals and temporary confidential emergency shelter, food and clothing to people who are victims of domestic violence.

If you need help right away or are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 — 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

