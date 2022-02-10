Eminem launches L.A. pop-up of Mom’s Spaghetti ahead of Super Bowl performance

The rapper launched the official 'Mom's Spaghetti' restaurant back in fall 2021, after a successful run of pop-up shops in Detroit

We are just days away from the Super Bowl, which will include a major half-time show with some big names in Hip-Hop and R&B, including Eminem. Ahead of the major musical event, the rapper has launched a pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

In fall 2021, Eminem opened up Mom’s Spaghetti, a restaurant in Detroit. The name is a nod to the lyric in his Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” Before opening, Mom’s Spaghetti began as a pop-up shop partnership with the rapper’s team and a local restaurant group back in 2017.

Now, it seems Mom’s Spaghetti is going back to its roots just in time for the Super Bowl.

Eminem speaks during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Eminem took to Instagram with an ad for the new pop-up shop, teasing a collaboration with Postmates. The rapper wrote to his fans on Wednesday, “Brought some 🍝 w me to LA🌴!! Today thru Game Day we got @momsspaghettidetroit available in LA via @postmates or come down in person to our pop up at @unclepauliesdeli in DTLA – link in bio #postmatespartner.”

As he mentioned in the caption, the pop-up shop opened up on Feb. 9 and is set to close after game day. If fans in the area aren’t able to make it to the restaurant, Postmates is offering free delivery on orders over $20.00.

Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Eminem will perform alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., theGrio previously reported.

Dre shared in a statement when the lineup was announced, “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Check out the trailer for the halftime show below:

