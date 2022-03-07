Colman Domingo honored, Kelly Price to perform at 8th annual Truth Awards

Fox Soul show 'TEA-G-I-F" and the AMAAD Institute are also among the honorees at the show that celebrates artistic and business achievements in the Black LGBTQ+ community.

The list of honorees for the eighth annual Truth Awards has been revealed. Black LGBTQ+ organization Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA), along with actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph and her non-profit organization, The DIVA Foundation, have announced that actor Colman Domingo is among the honorees.

The Candyman star will receive the History Maker Award. LGBTQ+ community-based organization AMAAD Institute will get the Advocate Award, while talk show TEA-G-I-F is being honored with the Media & Arts Award. The Fox Soul series is hosted by Claudia Jordan, Al Reynolds, and Funky Dineva.

The Truth Awards, founded in 2015 by BBLA, will take place at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, Calif. on March 12. Emmy award-winning talk show host Loni Love and senior correspondent Scott Evans are set to co-host the event. Nine-time Grammy nominee Kelly Price will give a special performance at the ceremony.

The annual award ceremony was made to acknowledge and celebrate high-level artistic and business achievements of individuals in the Black LGBTQ + community, as well as their allies.

“The Truth Awards came out of this idea of affirming and acknowledging Black LGBTQ+ individuals,” said Scott Hamilton, co-founder of BBLA.

“It goes hand in hand with visibility. We’re not only showcasing ourselves-affirming ourselves-but we’re also showing the larger Black community that we exist. I think that’s where many of us still find our greatest sense of self, and so we need to have more of a dialogue going on.”

Since its first year, The Truth Awards have become among the most visible awards ceremony that honors the Black LGBTQ+ community, according to a press release.

Past winners have included comedian/actress Marsha Warfield, singer/songwriter Rahsaan Patterson, and SVP of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Ellene Miles. At the sixth annual award show, Zaya Wade made her red carpet debut, joined by her father Dwayne Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

The 8th Annual Truth Awards are presented by LeadersUp, Atlantic Health Systems, Sony Pictures Entertainment, USC Race and Equity Center, and Northrop Grumman.

Tickets are on sale on BBLA’s Eventbrite page. Additional honorees and presenters will be announced later this week.

