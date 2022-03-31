Lizzo’s next release is a shapewear brand named ‘Yitty’

Despite a new album and reality show, Lizzo says the size-inclusive brand Yitty is 'bigger than anything I've ever done.'

Lizzo wants to help every body feel “good as hell.” The entertainer has announced the launch of Yitty, a size-inclusive inclusive shapewear and “innerwear” brand. And, as she explained on Instagram, she’s hoping to help shift the paradigm on how we relate to our bodies.

“[Yitty will] give everyone the opportunity to speak for themselves when it comes to how their body should look and how they should feel in their body,” she told the New York Times.

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

Elaborating more on Instagram, Lizzo captioned a post featuring a rear view of herself in what are presumably Yitty briefs alongside several models with a range of body types: “This is *not* an invitation to change who you are…this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all—but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”

Yitty, which is a nod to Lizzo’s own childhood nickname, has come to fruition with the help of Fabletics (formerly known as TechStyle Fashion Group), co-founded by actress Kate Hudson (who also helms its women’s athleticwear brand of the same name). Notably, the company was also part of the launch of Kevin and Eniko Hart’s new activewear line as well as Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty. Memorably, Lizzo appeared in the latter brand’s second broadcast presentation in 2020.

Now, it’s her turn—and, as she explained, the inspiration for Yitty came from her own experience of feeling shut out from the shapewear realm.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear,” Lizzo said in a press release procured by PopSugar. “I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

Entering an arena already dominated by brands like Spanx and Kim Kardashian’s Skims is no easy feat, but it’s one both Lizzo and Fabletics were eager to enter—and for good reason, since Allied Market Research predicts the space will be worth $6.95 billion by 2030, according to the Times. Fashionista had more details on what Yitty will be contributing to the space, and when we can experience it for ourselves.

Yitty debuts with three categories — Nearly Naked (which offers seamless shaping), Mesh Me (the brand’s take on smoothing mesh) and Major Label (meant for lifestyle wear) — and around 100 individual pieces. Sizing ranges from XS to 6X; bras start at $49.95 and leggings at $69.95. The line will be sold on the Fabletics website and in shop-in-shops at 76 Fabletics stores, in addition to its own website, beginning on April 12. Source: Fashionista

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, a love of great books and aesthetics, and the indomitable brilliance of Black culture. She is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and editor of the YA anthology Body (Words of Change series).

