Fly, but make it frugal: 7 ways to find cheap flights online

Looking to get away without blowing your travel budget? These websites will help you find cheap flights on the fly.

If there is one question experienced travelers most often receive from new travelers, it would be none other than: “Where do you find cheap flights?” That’s right; for some reason, people think veteran travelers have confidential information about secret sales and locations—and well, to be quite frank, there is some truth to that!

There are indeed certain travel websites that present fairer prices than others, just as there are certain times of the year and certain days when flight prices drop, even if it‘s just by a smidgen. So we’ve put together a list of websites you should bookmark for the next time you’re looking to purchase a flight.

Keep in mind that when bidding for flights, come across something with major price cuts is more of a game of luck than anything else. (Unfortunately, 70 percent off of a stated price is not as likely in the aviation industry as it is in retail.) The biggest wins you will find are when you sign up for travel websites and airline newsletters to get personalized alerts when flights in your area or on your itinerary are on sale. So stay on the lookout, browse our list below, and book that trip!

Google Flights

When Google Flights entered the chat in 2011, it pretty much changed the aviation industry forever. Curated by a software system that does the groundwork of filtering through websites to present prices at the most affordable rates, Google continues to show us why it remains the number one search engine.

Hopper

Hopper rose to popularity as an app that not only showcases the cheapest flying options, but solidified its relevance by warning users when prices will change and advising whether to buy now or wait till later. Even better, Hopper gives you a percentage window of how much the flight price is likely to change. How clutch is that?!

Tripadvisor

The only thing better than one recommendation is hundreds of recommendations and reviews for you to grasp the idea of a locale. That is exactly how Tripadvisor rose to fame. Built similar to Google Flights, Tripadvisor is more so known for its user-review angles so you can better plan for the trip you are destined to take.

Kayak

Taking a huge trip and don’t have a Worldnet plug, so you need to check in a lot of bags? That’s when Kayak comes in handy. As one of the cheaper flight sites, Kayak also offers the option of adding the number of bags you plan to travel with as an initial filter option so it can present the best flight options for you.

Skyscanner

Like its name suggests, Skyscanner scans the lay of the land—not only for flights but the best hotels, lodging, and car rental options for your destination, often presenting you with the cheapest flights in the market.

Travelzoo

Feeling flexible in your plans? Know you want to go on vacation this year but aren’t sure when or where? By establishing pick-and-go dates to choose from, Travelzoo has made itself a fantastic website for travelers to use when looking to book a spontaneous trip.

Skiplagged

Skiplagging is a practice where the stopover in a connecting flight is the true destination of the passenger—and it is therefore something airlines do not quite like. But it is legal and works well for travelers; use Skipplagged.com to find hidden city tickets and cheaper flight options.

