Phil Thornton named new SVP of Capitol Christian Music Group

The longtime music executive brings extensive experience in gospel and R&B music to his new position at Capital

Loading the player...

Music executive Phil Thornton is the new senior vice president of Capitol Christian Music Group (Capitol CMG). Thornton will begin his new position on May 3, based at Capitol CMG headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thornton’s tasked with signing new talent, new business development, and developing label, media, and touring partnerships on behalf of Capitol CMG artists. He will report to co-presidents, Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy, who made the announcement about the appointment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil to the Capitol CMG team. He has an amazing track record for finding, developing and breaking artists and an entrepreneurial approach that we know will benefit our entire roster,” O’Donnell and Plachy said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead for all of us.”

Provided by Capitol.

Thornton brings extensive experience to his new position at Capitol. In his previous post as senior vice president/general manager of RCA Inspiration, he paired artists for impactful releases.

He signed a deal with Mariah Carey to create the track “Fall In Love At Christmas” with gospel superstar Kirk Franklin and pop hit-maker, Khalid. He also teamed H.E.R. with Tauren Wells to record their Grammy-nominated single, “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix).”

From 2012 to 2016, Thornton was vice president and general manager of Urban Inspirational at eOne Music. There, he was in charge of a diverse array of R&B and gospel artists, including Erica Campbell, Shirley Caesar, Jonathan McReynolds, Tweet, and Lalah Hathaway.

Phil Thornton (Photo credit: Wardell Malloy)

“I’ve known Phil almost since he started in our business, and I’ve watched him channel his ideas, abilities, and energies into a great career as a music executive,” said Michelle Jubelirer, CMG chair & CEO. “I’m thrilled that he’s joined Capitol CMG as its senior vice president, and I know that his contributions will make the best company in faith-based music an even better one.”

Thornton said that he “can’t wait to get started” in his new role.

“Joining the Capitol CMG/CMG family, I’ll be working with an amazing array of forward-thinking artists and partners, and drawing upon all of my experience, to create opportunities that will continue to grow our market and impact culture on a global scale,” Thornton said.

Thornton also co-hosts the podcast, State of Black Music, with Grammy-nominated production team Louis York (Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony), and fellow music executive and RCA Inspiration colleague, Tamone Bacon. The show, which interviews artists and dissects all genres of Black American music is produced by the National Museum of African American Music, located in Nashville.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!