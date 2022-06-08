‘Black Adam,’ ‘The School for Good and Evil’ and ‘The Sea Beast’ drop trailers

Black Adam has The Rock in the titular role as the popular DC Comics superhero, while The School for Good and Evil marks Kerry Washington's next project.

The year 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting one in TV and film, and theGrio has rounded up three of the biggest trailers that dropped today for projects set for release later this year.

DWAYNE JOHNSON as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “BLACK ADAM,” a Warner

Bros. Pictures release.

Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is stepping into the superhero genre. Years after his casting was announced, Warner Bros. has officially dropped the first trailer for Black Adam, giving fans a first look at the highly anticipated DC Comics film. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with whom Johnson recently collaborated on Jungle Cruise, the film also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and others.

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world,” the official synopsis reads. Check out the trailer below:

Black Adam premieres Oct. 21 in theaters.

The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil (L-R) Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso. Cr. Helen Sloan / Netflix © 2022

Get ready for your next favorite fantasy film, courtesy of Netflix. The School for Good and Evil, starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, is based on the best-selling book series of the same name by Soman Chainani. Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor), the story follows Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), two best friends who find themselves at the School for Good and Evil “where the true story of every great fairy tale begins,” according to the official synopsis.

Washington joins the series as Professor Dovey, who runs the School for Good. Theron plays the character who runs the School for Evil, Lady Lesso. The first teaser trailer gives fans a first look at these actress’ brand new characters, as well as the epic moment where Sophie and Agatha are kidnapped and taken to the magical schools.

The School for Good and Evil is coming soon to Netflix.

The Sea Beast

Lastly, Netflix has dropped the trailer for The Sea Beast, an animated adventure film perfect for the whole family. From Oscar-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six), The Sea Beast introduces viewers to Maisie Brumble, who stows away on monster hunter Jacob Holland’s fabled ship. “Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history,” Netflix’s description reads. Check out the trailer below:

THE SEA BEAST – (Pictured) Zaris-Angel Hator as Maisie Brumble. Cr: NETFLIX © 2022

The Sea Beast releases on July 8 on Netflix.

