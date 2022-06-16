Babyface, Chlöe, Lizzo announced as performers at BET Awards happening Sunday night

Chance The Rapper, Joey Bada$$ and Ella Mai are also slated to perform at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26.

Babyface, Chlöe and Chance The Rapper will perform at the “2022 BET Awards.” The network announced the news Thursday for the ceremony set to air on June 26.

Also slated to hit the BET Award stage are GIVĒON, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Ella Mai, Joey Bada$$, Jack Harlow, Doechii, Fireboy DML and Muni Long. The “BET Awards” also will showcase up-and-coming artists on its annual BET Amplified Stage. This year, it will feature GoGo Morrow and OGI.

BET announced that it will release the names of additional performers later.

Chloe Bailey attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 02, 2022 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson will host the show during which music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Leading this year’s nominees is Doja Cat, who has six nominations. The nods include Best female R&B/pop artist, Best female hip hop artist, ‘BET Her’ for “Woman” and Album of the year for “Planet Her.” Her collaboration with SZA on “Kiss Me More” is up for Video of the year and Best collaboration.

Both Ari Lennox and Drake earned four nominations. Lennox’s single, “Pressure,” has earned her nods in the Video of the year and BET Her categories, while her collaboration with Summer Walker on “Unloyal” is also up for a BET Her nomination. Drake’s noms include Best male hip hop artist and Album of the year for “Certified Lover Boy.”

The “BET Awards” came under fire recently when Lil Nas X criticized BET after he failed to receive any nominations. He would later post a video of a diss record to his Twitter page, in which he raps “F–k BET.”

The network responded, saying it doesn’t choose the nominees for the awards ceremony. “No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy.”

The “2022 BET Awards” will air live at 8 p.m. ET on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

