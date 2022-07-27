The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ inspired haunted house coming to Universal Studios

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will open in September at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Weeknd is collaborating with Universal Studios for its Halloween Horror Nights. The haunted house horror experience is inspired by the singer’s 2020 “After Hours” album.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” is a three-part haunted house experience that expands on the visual motifs of The Weeknd’s double-platinum album. “Enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks you through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music,” Universal Studios says of the experience, Billboard reports. “Grotesque mannequins. Bandaged maniacs. His nightmare is now yours.”

The horror experience will be available on Sept. 2 to visitors at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. On Sept. 8, the “After Hours Nightmare” will also open at Universal Studios Hollywood. It will run on select nights until Oct. 31.

“This is an unprecedented haunted house that is going to shatter the expectations of our guests and immerse them in an unforgettable experience that is equally unexpected and terrifying,” said Charles Gray, senior show director for entertainment creative development at Universal Orlando Resort, according to Billboard.

Select tracks from “After Hours” will be inserted into the haunted house for visitors, reimagined as a horror movie soundtrack. Those songs are the album’s biggest hits, “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless,” a solo version of “Save Your Tears.” The tracks “In Your Eyes” and “Too Late” will also be included.

The Weeknd spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his desire to work on a large-scale Halloween-based project with Universal, Billboard reports.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” is one of 10 Halloween Horror Nights experiences available at Universal Studios, according to its website.

