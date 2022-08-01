Byron Allen’s theGrio announces panel at National Association of Black Journalists convention

The NABJ session will feature a presentation on the recent acquisition of Black News Channel, live podcast recordings and a panel moderated by Natasha Alford, theGrio’s VP of digital content.

Loading the player...

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, will host a 90-minute panel discussion and presentation at the 2022 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention and career fair at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas starting Friday, August 5, 2022.

The session will begin at 3:30 pm PT with Geraldine Moriba, senior vice president of news and entertainment for theGrio, leading a discussion about Allen’s recent $11 million dollar acquisition and rebranding of Black News Channel (BNC), and new plans to integrate BNC into theGrio platform.

Byron Allen has announced that his company, Allen Media Group, is acquiring Black News Channel out of bankruptcy for $11 million from billionaire Shahid Khan. (Photo: Courtesy of AMG)

As reported previously by theGrio, Allen acquired BNC after approval from a Florida bankruptcy court, according to a company press release. Black News Channel previously provided a platform for several high-profile commentators, including Charles M. Blow and Marc Lamont Hill.

Allen’s acquisition of the network will add 300 million linear and digital subscribers to the AMG portfolio of assets — which includes 12 television networks such as The Weather Channel, digital platforms Local Now, HBCU GO, Sports.TV, theGrio streaming app and The Weather Channel streaming app.

AMG’s panel discussion at the NABJ conference will be moderated by Natasha S. Alford, theGrio’s VP of digital content. She will be joined by hosts from TheGrio Black Podcast Network (TGBPN), Touré, Michael Harriot, Panama Jackson, and Maiysha Kai, who will unpack Black culture’s role and impact on podcasting. According to a news release, the session will also include two live-to-tape episode recordings of the new TGBPN podcasts Dear Culture with Panama Jackson and Writing Black with Maiysha Kai.

“TheGrio Black Podcast Network is the ultimate destination for the world’s best podcast talent and content,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Unfiltered African American voices are more needed today than ever before, and theGrio is one-thousand percent committed to amplifying our perspectives and culture worldwide.”

Per NABJ’s website, the “nation’s top journalists, media executives, journalism educators, public relations professionals and students” gather annually for the organization’s convention and career fair which is described as “the premier conference for journalism education, career development, networking, and industry innovation, attracting leaders and influencers in journalism, media, technology, business, health, arts and entertainment.”

This year’s in-person event is slated for Aug. 3-7, 2022, and is expected to draw “hundreds of recruiters from top media companies and journalism schools from across the country and around the world,” per NABJ.

Special guests and speakers at past conventions have included Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Ava Duvernay, Tyler Perry, and Michael B. Jordan, to name a few, per the NABJ’s website.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!